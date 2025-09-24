The 7 Best Comedy Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

If there’s one thing that might ring true for everyone these days, it’s that a good laugh is always welcome, and often needed.
If you’re here, that means you’re trying to figure out where you might find the most laughs, specifically on Netflix. With a catalogue that changes monthly, as streamers all do, it can be more time-consuming to just scroll through and try to find something than actually watch a movie. So, we’re here to help you out.
Below, you’ll find the seven best comedies that hit Netflix this month.
Bridesmaids (2011)
If you’re excited, and you feel relaxed, and you’re ready to party, “Bridesmaids” is going to be your choice. Directed by Paul Feig and starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy and more, this movie is a comfort film to many at this point. It’s goofy, it’s heartfelt, and it changed the game for female-led comedies.
Liar Liar (1997)
“Liar Liar” is simply one of Jim Carrey’s best, putting his physical acting and vocal silliness on full display. In case it’s been a bit, here’s a quick refresher: Carrey plays Fletcher, a lawyer and father who lies as easily as he breathes. When his 5-year-old son makes a birthday wish that Fletcher can’t lie for one whole day, things go off the rails almost immediately.
We’re the Millers (2013)
If you enjoy the “fake dating” or “found family” trope, “We’re the Millers” is the move, because it’s literally a fake family. It’s stuffed with comedy legends like Kathryn Hahn, Offerman, Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston, but also features early performances from actors including Will Poulter, who literally became a meme because of this movie. Make sure to stick around for the blooper reel, it’s worth it.
Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy (2025)
Sure, this is technically a comedy special, but we’re counting it. Just released this week, “Upper Classy” is Cristela Alonzo’s newest stand-up special, rounding out a trilogy that began in 2017. Filmed at The Majestic in Dallas, Texas, Cristela jokes about doing better than her high school bully, spa visits, taking her family on their first vacation ever and more.
Shrek (2001)
With Shrek 5 on the way, we think it’s time to head back to the beginning, but really, there’s never a bad time to watch Shrek. Honestly, we’d recommend making it a double feature with Shrek 2, just so you can also hear Jennifer Saunders’ cover of “Holding Out for a Hero.”
Knocked Up (2007)
Long before Seth Rogen was winning Emmys for “The Studio,” he was starring alongside Katherine Heigl in Judd Apatow’s comedy “Knocked Up.” In the film, the two have a drunken one-night stand that leads to an unplanned pregnancy, and they must figure out where to go from there. It’s one of Apatow’s most beloved by fans, and it hit Netflix earlier this month.
Hot Shots! (1991)
It’s been a few years since “Top Gun: Maverick” hit screens, and you might be feeling the need for speed again. Good news, “Hot Shots!” just hit Netflix this month. It’s largely a spoof of “Top Gun,” though it definitely pokes at other movies too. Plus, it’s directed and co-written by Jim Abrahams, the same man who gave the world “Airplane!” You’ll almost certainly get a laugh.