The 7 Best Comedy Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

If there’s one thing that might ring true for everyone these days, it’s that a good laugh is always welcome, and often needed.

If you’re here, that means you’re trying to figure out where you might find the most laughs, specifically on Netflix. With a catalogue that changes monthly, as streamers all do, it can be more time-consuming to just scroll through and try to find something than actually watch a movie. So, we’re here to help you out.

Below, you’ll find the seven best comedies that hit Netflix this month.