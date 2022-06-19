The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in June 2022

If you’re looking for a new movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. June marks the streaming debut of Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” but that’s far from all. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best new movies streaming on Prime Video this month, which includes comedy classics, animated delights and auteur-driven epics. There’s a little something for everyone, so hopefully this list helps narrow down your viewing choices as you’re trying to decide what to watch.

Check out our list of the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video in June below.

No Time to Die

MGM/EON

Daniel Craig’s final Bond film is at once epic and intimate. “No Time to Die” puts an emotional button on what’s been an emotional ride, as Craig finally infused 007 with a license to feel through his largely acclaimed series of films. In his final go-around, we begin with an extended prologue that puts a button (for now) on his relationship with Dr. Madeleine Swan (played by Lea Seydoux) following her debut in “Spectre.” But when a figure from Swan’s past resurfaces years later (played by Rami Malek), Bond gets swept back into a game of cat-and-mouse with the highest stakes he’s ever faced before. Swell supporting turns by Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas as well as a refreshing visual palate from director Cary Joji Fukunaga ensure that with “No Time to Die,” Bond goes out on a high note.

Groundhog Day

Columbia Pictures

A comedy classic through and through, “Groundhog Day” is also quite possibly the best “time loop” movie ever made. Bill Murray stars as a curmudgeonly weather man who gets trapped in a small town reporting on whether the iconic groundhog will see his shadow or not. After a very long and miserable day, Murray’s character goes to sleep, only to wake up and relive the same day – Groundhog Day – over and over again. The film is hilarious to be sure, but also philosophically compelling as it considers questions about morality and the legitimacy of a selfless deed. And Andie MacDowell is terrific.

Call Me by Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

While the Armie Hammer of it all is impossible to ignore, “Call Me by Your Name” also happens to be one of the most immersive and deeply felt love stories in recent memory. Director Luca Guadagnino conjures a summer in 1983 where a young boy name Elio (Timothee Chalamet) travels with his parents to spend a couple of months in northern Italy. While there, a slightly older man (played by Hammer) comes to study under Elio’s father, and he and Elio play a game of will they/won’t they until their passions are too intense to ignore. Guadagnino’s filmmaking is astounding and brings an empathetic touch to this heartbreaking story.

Galaxy Quest

DreamWorks Pictures

Widely regarded by “Star Trek” fans as one of the best “Trek” movies ever made – despite the fact that it is not actually a “Star Trek” movie – “Galaxy Quest” is a hilarious riff on the iconic sci-fi franchise. Tim Allen stars as the washed-up star of a popular sci-fi TV show who now makes appearances at conventions (begrudgingly) with his former co-stars. But when the crew gets whisked away by actual aliens who have mistaken their TV series for “historical documents,” these selfish actors get in way over their heads.

The Wolf of Wall Street

Paramount Pictures

You’ve seen the memes, now watch the actual film. Director Martin Scorsese’s 2013 epic “The Wolf of Wall Street” is a searing indictment of greed and capitalism as it charts the true story of stockbroker Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in one of his best performances. At nearly three hours in length, this dark comedy certainly gives you bang for your buck, but in addition to being hilarious it’s also a masterfully constructed look at toxic wealth culture. Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill, Kyle Chandler, Matthew McConaughey, Jon Bernthal and more also make up the film’s A-list ensemble.

Whip It!

Fox Searchlight

If you’re looking for a fun-loving, female-centric film to watch, check out “Whip It!” The 2009 sports drama marks the directorial debut of Drew Barrymore and is set in the world of roller derby, featuring a packed cast of colorful characters as it follows a Texas teen (played by Elliot Page) who joins a roller derby team on a whim. The cast also includes Juliette Lewis, Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon and Barrymore herself.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

20th Century Fox

One for the kiddos and the adults, Wes Anderson’s first-ever animated film “Fantastic Mr. Fox” is a delight and a gorgeous sight to behold all at once. Based on the Roald Dahl story of the same name, the film follows a fox (voiced by George Clooney) who’s always getting into trouble, putting his family in jeopardy. When he robs a trio of farmers, he puts the entire furry community in jeopardy. Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe and Owen Wilson also appear in this terrific stop-motion animated film.