April’s showers brought in a garden flowers that have bloomed into an entire new selection of movies landing on Amazon Prime Video in May.

Each month, streamers drop some brand new cinematic goodies that any and everyone can enjoy. From silly comedies, musical adventures and Hollywood classics, there’s tons of stories to get into and we’re here to make it a little easier for you.

While Prime Video’s list of new films in May stretch way beyond these seven titles, TheWrap wanted to point your attention to best ones on its lineup. Here’s our curated list of some of the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video in May.

“12 Angry Men” (1957)

“12 Angry Men” (MGM, Amazon MGM Studios)

If you didn’t get the opportunity to watch this movie in class as part of your high school curriculum, you should probably go ahead and knock out the watch, as its truly an ultimate classic. In the crime thriller “12 Angry Men,” which was directed by Sidney Lumet and written by Reginald Rose, 12 male jurors must come together to make a unanimous decision in a homicide trial that could result in death for an inner0city teen. When elements in the case prompts one of the jurors to doubt the group’s choice, the outsider juror tries his best to convince the men to reconsider the evidence. The film stars Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Joseph Sweeney, Martin Balsam, Ed Begley, John Savoca, Jack Klugman, Jack Warden and more.

“Malcolm X” (1992)

“Malcolm X” (40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Warner Bros.)

One can never go wrong with a Spike Lee joint. Lee, James Baldwin and Arnold Perl came together to bring the story of iconic Civil Rights and human rights activist Malcolm X to the big screen. The film provides an overview of X’s roots, tracing his young adult years, his imprisonment in the 1950s, his conversion into the Nation of Islam and his life and impact as a Black nationalist. The film, was also directed by Lee, and it stars Lee, Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Delroy Lindo, Albert Hall, Theresa Randle, Giancarlo Esposito and more.

“Fatal Attraction” (1987)

“Fatal Attraction” (Paramount Pictures)

Crazed lover storylines aren’t new in Hollywood anymore, but “Fatal Attraction” was the very first, and arguably the very best, to ever tackle the plot. The violent lustful thriller is centered on rising New York lawyer Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas), who is happily married to his wife Beth (Anne Archer), whom he shares a daughter with. Life seems to be perfect until he runs in an attractive book editor named Alex (Glenn Close). After Dan’s had enough of cheating on his wife with Alex, he ditches her. Dan’s drastic exit send her into an emotional, deathly rage that end up with someone losing their life if Alex isn’t stopped.

“Call Me By Your Name” (2017)

“Call Me By Your Name” (Sony Pictures Classics)

The film “Call Me By Your Name” is set in 1983 and is centered on Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a 17-year-old boy who vacationing with his family at their villa in Lombardy, Italy. He quickly meets Oliver (Armie Hammer), a handsome doctoral student who is also his father’s intern. Over time, the two grow fond of one another and Elio ventures on a journey of self-discovery. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel, André Aciman and more.

“Not Another Teen Movie” (2001)

“Not Another Teen Movie” (Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing)

The one comedy on this list might not be as acclaimed as the others listed, but it’s hilarious spoof of hit teen flicks and it introduced the world to our future Captain America. Taken from the plot of “She’s All that,” Janey Briggs (Chyler Leigh) is a quirky outcast in high school who puts most of her time into her artwork. When popular football jock Jake Wyler asks her out to the prom, she accepts with no clue that Jake’s request is merely part of a bet that he could turn her into a prom queen. Other stars in the film include, Mila Kirshner, Jaime Pressley, Lacey Chabert and more.

“Schindler’s List” (1993)

“Schindler’s List” (Universal Pictures)

Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List” is based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German entrepreneur who used his factory business to employ Jewish people during in 1939 Krakow during World War II. When Nazis start to murder forcibly imprisoned Jews, he orders for them to be protected, which in turn protects from death. Schindler is credited for saving the lives of 1,200 Jews. The war drama stars Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, Embeth Davidtz and more.

“The Wiz” (1978)

“The Wiz” (Universal Pictures)

They’re actually really not in Kansas anymore. In Sidney Lumet’s “The Wiz,” the classic story of “The Wizard of the Oz” is taken to Harlem. And Dorothy (Diana Ross), Scarecrow (Michael Jackson), The Tin Man (Nipsey Russell), Lion (Ted Ross) are still trying to make it to Oz. In effort to save her dog Toto from a dangerous storm, Dorothy ends up whisked away to fantasy land called Oz. After hearing about the great and magnificent Oz, who has the power to transport her back to New York, she sets off on her journey with the help of her unlikely entourage.