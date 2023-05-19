Thelma & Louise 4K (May 30)
“Thelma & Louise” is, of course, the paradigm-shifting feminist road movie that won Callie Khouri the Best Screenplay Oscar and proved that Ridley Scott was still capable of making muscular, zeitgeist-capturing entertainment that also had something on its mind. The movie also turned a young Brad Pitt into a hunky superstar and inspired one of the all-time great episodes of “The Simpsons” (season 5 episode “Marge on the Lam”). The poignant, thrilling story of two female friends (Genna Davis and Susan Sarandon) who murder a guy and then go on the run together, is one of the best movies of the 1990s. And this amazing Criterion Collection box set (with one 4K Blu-ray disc and two Blu-rays) does the exemplary movie justice. It features a 4K transfer supervised by Scott, two vintage audio commentary tracks (one recorded in 1996 and the other in 2001), a new conversation between Scott and critic and development executive Scott Foundas, and all the special features from previous home video releases, including documentaries, deleted scenes, music videos, publicity materials and more.
But what is perhaps the most thrilling aspect of this new release is “Boy and Bicycle,” a British Film Institute Experimental Film Fund Presentation that Scott directed back in 1965s. It’s fascinating to see a time when Scott was more concerned with a pseudo-documentary aesthetic, free of the flashy stylization that would define much of his feature work. (Also: it’s very heartbreaking to see his brother, Tony, who committed suicide in 2012, as a young man in the documentary.) There’s also an early Guinness commercial directed by Scott and an exclusive new interview with Khouri. This is a frontrunner for one of the best home video releases of the year. Rev up, peel out, and indulge.