“The Matrix Resurrections”

The biggest new release on HBO Max this month is “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film in the “Matrix” franchise that finds Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity. Directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski, this is one of the boldest (and weirdest) studio blockbusters in recent memory, and is certainly not what you’re expecting. The story is best left discovered cold, but suffice it to say “The Matrix Resurrections” is a self-reflexive, romantic and at times incredibly funny riff on the nature of long-awaited sequels, while also working as a surprising and compelling “Matrix” movie all the same. The film is only streaming for 31 days starting on Dec. 22, as it’s also playing in theaters.

“Enough Said”

One of the late James Gandolfini’s final roles was about as far away from Tony Soprano as he could get. Writer/director Nicole Holofcener’s 2013 romantic comedy “Enough Said” stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a divorced woman who strikes up a relationship with a friendly man named Albert (Gandolfini), only to discover he’s the former husband of her friend Marianne (Catherine Keener). The film toes the line between comedy and drama as it’s incredibly funny but also tremendously touching and emotional, and Gandolfini gets a chance to show his softer, more sensitive side.

“Se7en”

After David Fincher’s disastrous experience on “Alien 3,” he proved his worth with the dark and gritty 1995 crime thriller “Se7en,” which still has one of the most upsetting endings of all time. Brad Pitt plays a detective who’s partnered up with a retiring detective (Morgan Freeman), only for the two to be put on the case of a serial killer who’s murdering based on the Seven Deadly Sins. Fincher elevates the material by plopping the characters into an unnamed city rife with filth, and the push-and-pull of good vs. evil and optimism vs. pessimism plays out against the backdrop of the investigation. The case itself is compelling, but Fincher and writer Andrew Kevin Walker understand the story’s power comes from how the case affects Pitt and Freeman’s characters — and their differing worldviews.

“Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

If it’s a more traditional romantic comedy you’re looking for, you may enjoy 2011’s “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” Steve Carell stars as a man whose wife (Julianne Moore) asks for a divorce after confessing an affair. While drowning his sorrows at a bar, Carrell’s character crosses paths with a womanizer played by Ryan Gosling who decides to help him get back out there. The film takes a number of twists and turns as scripted by “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, and features a robust ensemble cast that also includes Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei, Kevin Bacon, Analeigh Tipton and Josh Groban.

“20 Feet From Stardom”

If you want to watch a great documentary, check out 2013’s “20 Feet From Stardom.” The film won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and shines a light on the world of background singers, who sometimes spend the entirety of their careers blending into the crowd instead of getting recognized for their talents. The film follows a number of different singers from past and present, and features candid and emotional interviews from the likes of Darlene Love and Tata Vega, as well as Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder who underline just how vital background singers have been to some of the greatest songs of all time.

“The Suicide Squad”

Perhaps you missed “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker James Gunn’s R-rated DC debut “The Suicide Squad” when it premiered on HBO Max and in theaters this past August. It’s back on HBO Max, and now is the perfect time to catch up with this subversive, funny and incredibly bloody comic book adaptation, which is somewhere between a sequel and a reboot of 2016’s “Suicide Squad.” Idris Elba’s Bloodsport leads a team of criminal villains who are tasked with sneaking into the island nation of Corto Maltese for a secret mission. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Daniela Melchior, Jai Courtney and many more star in this extremely R-rated adventure.

“The Wedding Singer”

For a comedic blast from the past, you can’t go wrong with “The Wedding Singer.” The 1998 Adam Sandler film takes place in 1985 and finds the comedian playing a wedding singer whose fiancé leaves him on their wedding day. Down in the dumps, he strikes up a friendly and flirty relationship with a young woman (Drew Barrymore) as he prepares to sing at her wedding, as she has second thoughts about her yuppie fiancé. This certainly stands as one of Sandler’s best films, and boasts a killer 80s soundtrack.