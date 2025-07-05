Hulu has an all new selection of films, and we’re here to list the best of the best just for you.

Hulu is packing it in with one of Emma Stone’s breakout performances, a Macaulay Culkin ultimate classic and a hidden comedic gem starring Rob Schneider. No need to keep searching through Hulu’s library, we’ve got the best of the bunch below.

Here’s our list of the seven new movies you should be checking out this month on Hulu.

Emma Stone in “Easy A” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Easy A” (2010)

Emma Stone has blossomed into a two-time Oscar winner, but her O.G. fans will always remember her days starting out nailing it in comedy, especially in her breakout starring role in “Easy A.” In an effort to win some cool points with her popular friends, clean-cut high school student Olive (Stone) jazzes up the story of her boring weekend by lying about losing her virginity. But when the big mouth around school overhears the fib, Olive is quickly labeled as being easy, leading to a cheeky spin on “The Scarlett Letter.”

Dirty Dancing (Lionsgate)

“Dirty Dancing” (1987)

Just when Baby (Jennifer Grey) thought she’d have a more eventful summer before heading out to the Peace Corps, she ends up stuck a lackluster resort in the Catskills. However, romance finds her in the form of a handsome dance instructor Johnny (Patrick Swayze), who pulls her in as his new dance partner. Even though Baby’s father forbids her from seeing Johnny, she’s willing to do whatever it takes to see him and help him in the last big dance of the summer.

“Dear White People” (Lionsgate)

“Dear White People”

Justin Simien’s “DearWhite People” remains one of the most riveting social commentaries on racism and race relations in the early 2010s. The film takes place on a predominantly white college campus, where students of color and non-white students more or less just co-exist with one another. But tensions rise between Black students and white students when staff members of a campus magazine throw a racist Halloween party.

Official Trailer/Twentieth Century Fox

“Home Alone” (1990)

“Home Alone” is at the top of the list of movies that absolutely never get old. And that’s exactly why it’s made our list. The family comedy centers on Kevin McCallister, a quick-witted 8-year-old who feels like an outcast in his family. When he’s accidentally left alone at his home in Illinois while his family is on vacation in Paris for Christmas, Kevin gets his dream staycation. However, when two burglars lock in on him as their next target, Kevin will have to think of a way to ward them off and stay safe.

“The Longest Yard” (Paramount Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing International)

“The Longest Yard” (2005)

In Peter Segal’s remake of Robert Alderich’s “The Longest Yard” Adam Sandler stars as Paul Crewe, a disgraced football player who ends up in prison. While there, he’s enlisted by Warden Hazen (James Cromwell) to coach the incarcerated talent, which subsequently becomes him joining a team of inmates as their quarterback in a competition against the prison guards. But as his team gets better and better week by week, the group starts to become a threat in Hazen’s eyes. Now, Paul is faced with the time he has to serve behind bars and the corrupt officials who are committed to ensuring the prisoners fail.

“The Sandlot” (20th Century Studios)

“The Sandlot” (1993)

You always need a good classic on your movie-watching list, and this time around it’s the one and only “The Sandlot.” After moving to a new neighborhood, Scottie Smalls (Thomas Guiry) is taken in by a group of baseball-playing kids. Outside of the field, they kick it just as regular children would. But a foul ball is called when Scottie takes one of his stepdad’s baseballs that gets hit over a fence.

“The Hot Chick” (Touchstone Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Touchstone Home Entertainment)

“The Hot Chick” (2002)

“The Hot Chick” is one of those movies you didn’t know you needed in your life. The hilarious comedy starring Rob Schneider follows popular mean girl Jessica Spencer (Rachel McAdams) on a journey to get her body back, literally. After a cursed pair of earrings switches her body with a low-life criminal, she embarks on a race against the clock to return to her true self.