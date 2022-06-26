The 7 Best New Movies on Hulu in June 2022

Hulu has no shortage of new films this month, just in time for summer viewing. From action classics, including entries from the “Alien” and “Die Hard” franchises, to comedies with depth (like “Bridesmaids” and “50 First Dates”), audiences are sure to find something to tide them through the heat and ennui.

Alongside a score of additions, the streamer is also parting ways with several must-watch movies. Get your viewing in while you can, since “Dazed and Confused,” “Killing Them Softly,” “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Sense and Sensibility” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” are just some of the titles leaving at the end of the month.

Below, we highlight seven of the best new movies on Hulu in June, from timeless classics to sure-to-be new favorites.

“Alien” (1979)

20th Century Fox

Widely considered one of the greatest sci-fi horror films of all time, the late ‘70s blockbuster stars Sigourney Weaver as Ripley, a crew member aboard a spaceship that is intercepted by a distress call from an alien vessel. The transmission proves to be deadly, as an unknown organism begins to invade the ship. The Ridley Scott-helmed classic spawned multiple successful sequels, including one currently in the works, to be produced by Scott and directed by “Don’t Breathe” filmmaker Fede Alvarez.

“Napoleon Dynamite” (2004)

Fox Searchlight

Off-beat and wholly absurd, this delightfully refreshing cult comedy is for the wacky at heart. The premise follows the title character, an awkward teen (Jon Heder) who has a hard time finding an in-group at his small-town Idaho high school. When he befriends Pedro (Efren Ramirez), the sullen new kid, the two unexpectedly decide to launch a class president campaign. At home, his life takes an increasingly comical turn when his strangely musing uncle rico (Jon Gries) shows up to watch over him. The quirky film endures for its comic wit, impeccable line delivery and truly meme-worthy scenarios.

“Happy Feet” (2006)

Warner Bros.

It’s nearly impossible to dislike this animated musical comedy, which follows a penguin who can’t quite fit in: In a world where his kind have to perform a heart song to attract a soulmate, Mumble (voiced by Elijah Wood) is at a loss. But what he lacks in a great singing voice, he makes up in his wicked tap dancing skills. The Warner Bros. film is directed, produced and co-written by George Miller (best known for his “Mad Max” franchise) and features a voice cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman and the late Brittany Murphy and Robin Williams.

“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)

20th Century Fox Film Corp

The star-studded ensemble alone — consisting of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt — is enough of a selling point, but this beloved dramedy goes deeper with brilliant writing from Aline Brosh McKenna, who penned the script from Lauren Weisberger’s novel. The movie follows a self-serious and sensible college grad who faces dead-ends at every turn — that is, until she inadvertently lands a coveted job at a glamorous Vogue-esque magazine that “every girl would kill for.” Initially aghast at what she considers less-than-vital journalism, the publication stands to transform her preconceptions, if she can last long enough under its tyrannical editor.

“Slumdog Millionaire” (2008)

Fox Searchlight

The emotional Dev Patel vehicle, which swept at the 2009 Oscars with a whopping eight wins, follows Jamal Malik, an 18-year-old Mumbai resident who is accused of cheating on the Indian version of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” moments before he is poised to answer the final question. Told through a series of flashbacks, the part-romance, part-crime drama traces how Jamal’s life experiences — as an orphan scraping by along with his brother — provided him with the knowledge to succeed on the game show.

“Fire Island” (2022)

Hulu

Jane Austen’s classic “Pride and Prejudice” is retold in this queer rom-com challenging dating norms in the gay community. Starring comedic breakout Joel Kim Booster and “How to Get Away with Murder” alum Conrad Ricamora as its main couple, “Fire Island” traces an unlikely, yet burning, relationship between the initially antagonistic duo. The earnest movie — which follows a group of friends as they reunite for festivities on New York City’s Fire Island — has everything you could ask for: unbridled LGBTQ+ joy, a stellar Marissa Tomei impression, non-negotiable rain scene and Margaret Cho. Plus, it passes the Bechdel test.

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” (2022)

Searchlight Pictures

An intimate dramedy about a middle-aged woman’s sexual awakening, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” is grounded in the tender portrayal of its lead Emma Thompson. Nancy Stokes (Thompson) is a retired school teacher and widow who has never experienced an orgasm, so she solicits a young sex worker (Daryl McCormack) in hopes of reigniting her previously nonexistent sexuality. Charmingly funny, sexy and disarmingly frank, the Sundance contender unfolds as Nancy and Leo continue their encounters over several meetings, learning from and with each other.