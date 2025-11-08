Hulu is dropping some cinematic gems on the platform all month long.
From thrilling dramas that serve as social commentary about toxic cultures in the entertainment industry, to nostalgic and classic love tales the whole family can watch, there’s lots to choose from Hulu’s November 2025 selection.
But to make it a bit easier, we’ve handpicked our favorite seven. There’s some holiday treats and musical gifts, you have to tune in to.
Check out our top picks below.
“The Color Purple” (2023)
Blitz Bazawule revitalizes the 1985 adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel as a musical drama starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks. Like before, the film centers in on the life of Celie, a Black woman living with her abusive husband during the early 1900s.
“Ever After” (1998)
An ultimate romance that all the lovergirls couldn’t wait to catch on TV is Andy Tennant’s interpretation of the Cinderella story. Drew Barrymore stars as Danielle, a young woman who’s been forced to serve as her stepmother and step-sister’s maid after her father dies. However, luck finds her in the form of a charming prince named Henry (Dougray Scott).
“Love Actually” (2023)
“Love Actually” is a hilarious and fun watch that explores the journeys of love and relationships between several characters who often cross paths throughout their lives. The romantic comedy is written and directed by Richard Curtis and features a star-studded cast, including Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Alan Rickman and more.
“The Best Man Holiday” (2013)
The sequel to Malcolm D. Lee’s “Best Man” franchise takes place nearly 15 years after college friends Lance (Morris Chestnut), Harper (Taye Diggs), Candace (Regina Hall), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Jordan (Nia Long), Murch (Harold Perrineau) and Mia (Monica Calhoun) were all together. This time around, the crew battles some of their past disputes, but the group soon learns their petty drama will have to take a backseat to one of their friends’ more serious issues.
“A Knight’s Tale”
After being born into a life of poverty, William Thatcher (Heath Ledger) sets out on a mission to change his narrative by becoming the victor in a jousting tournament, which he plans to do while winning the heart of a beautiful maiden named Jocelyn (Shannyn Sossamon).
“Jingle All The Way” (1996)
In the Christmas family classic “Jingle All the Way,” Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Howard Langston, a workaholic father who never seems to be able to find enough time to spend with his son and wife. But, to make it up, he ventures out to find the most popular toy of the season for his son. However, it’s the day before Christmas and the toy is pretty much sold out. So Howard embarks on an adventure to procure the season’s hottest toy. The film was written by Randy Kornfield, directed by Brian Levant and premiered on Nov. 16, 1996.
“The Assistant” (2019)
In Kitty Green’s thrilling drama Julia Garner stars a quiet and attentive college graduate who’s landed a role as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul. While performing her daily responsibilities, she slowly but surely discovers the abusive culture that’s hidden and accepted by those who work at her company.