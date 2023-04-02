The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in April 2023

If you’re looking for a new movie to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve gone through the selection of movies that are newly streaming on Netflix in April 2023 and singled out the best of the best. Whether you’re in the mood for a gritty action thriller, feel-good sports drama, classic horror movie or even an extended version of a famous director’s most divisive film, there’s a little something for everyone.
Check out our picks for the best new movies on Netflix in April 2023.
Universal Pictures
“The Bourne Identity” and “The Bourne Supremacy”
The “Bourne” franchise forever changed how action movies look and feel, and now you can stream the first two films on Netflix. Director Doug Liman’s “The Bourne Identity” somewhat revitalized Matt Damon’s career, as the actor plays an assassin who has lost his memory and is on the run. The visceral, international quality of the first film is only amped up in the first sequel “The Bourne Supremacy,” which sees Paul Greengrass taking over as director as Bourne out for revenge.
Columbia Pictures
“A League of Their Own”
While formal news on an additional season of the Prime Video series is still up in the air, you can stream the original “A League of Their Own” on Netflix now – and it’s terrific. Director Penny Marshall’s chronicle of the all-female baseball league that was commissioned during World War II stands as a hilarious and moving snapshot of history. Geena Davis and Lori Petty play sisters who end up on opposing teams, while Tom Hanks is the alcoholic manager who begrudgingly takes on the task of steering the Rockford Peaches. Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, Bill Pullman and Jon Lovitz also star.
Warner Bros.
“Inception”
If it’s thrills you want, “Inception” has them in spades. Christopher Nolan’s 2010 epic sci-fi stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief on the run who’s enlisted for one last job. The catch? The heist takes place inside someone else’s mind. DiCaprio assembles his crew (Elliot Page, Tom Hardy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt co-star) and off they go, kicking off one of the most inventive action films ever made. This one’s even more rewarding if you buy into the reading that the whole thing is a metaphor for making a movie (DiCaprio’s Cobb is the director, Page’s Ariadne is the production designer, Hardy’s Eames is the actor, Ken Watanabe’s Mr. Saito is the producer, etc.).
Paramount Pictures
“Psycho”
What’s this? A movie made before 1992 on Netflix? Yes indeed, Alfred Hitchcock’s classic horror film “Psycho” is currently streaming, marking one of few classic movies available on the streaming service. This one’s a classic for a reason and holds up remarkably well. For the uninitiated, Janet Leigh stars in this 1960 film as a secretary who steals $40,000 in cash and makes a run for it. Caught in a rainstorm, she pulls over to an inauspicious motel run by a mild-mannered young man named Norman (Anthony Perkins). If for some reason this 60-year-old movie hasn’t been spoiled for you I’ll leave it at that, but suffice it to say this is a masterpiece.
DreamWorks Animation
“How to Train Your Dragon”
Something for the kiddos and the adults alike, the 2010 animated fantasy epic “How to Train Your Dragon” is a wonderfully compassionate and adventurous tale of understanding. Set in an ancient Viking village, young Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) struggles to find his place in his tribe, especially in the shadow of his hulking father – village chieftan Stoick (Gerard Butler). He strikes up a secret friendship with a wounded dragon, which puts him at odds with his people’s strict hatred of the creatures. This one has an incredible, iconic score to boot, and the sequels are terrific.
The Weinstein Company
“The Hateful Eight: Extended Version”
If you’ve never seen Quentin Tarantino’s extended, miniseries version of his pitch black 2015 Western “The Hateful Eight,” now’s the time. The story takes place in 1877 and follows a cabal of strangers who are forced to hunker down together during a snowstorm, but each is lying about something and no one is to be trusted. The original version was already an epic 168 minutes in length, but this miniseries version has even more footage and was cut by Tarantino into digestible chapters. That makes it unique in the director’s filmography, and is arguably a superior version of this divisive story.