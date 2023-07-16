The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in July 2023

Animated adventures as well as classics based on true stories abound on Netflix in July 2023. From theatrical releases that made waves — such as James Cameron’s “Titanic” to DreamWorks’ “Puss in Boots” — we’re running down some of the best new movies to stream on Netflix this month.

Those in the mood for family fun should check out “They Cloned Tyrone,” “The Out-Laws” and “Happiness for Beginners.” “Tyrone,” starring John Boyega and Jamie Foxx promises thrilling scenes and an overall suspenseful setting. “The Out-Laws,” starring Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, Pierce Brosnan and Poorna Jagannathan, combines action, danger and raunchy humor. “Happiness for Beginners” was adapted from comfort book queen Katherine Center, author of the novel of the same name, and stars Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes.

Read on below for our curated picks for the best new movies to watch on Netflix in July.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

DreamWorks Animation

Who would have thought that a long overdue sequel to a “Shrek” spin-off would wind up being one of the most emotionally and artistically satisfying animated films in years? And yet that is exactly what “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” ended up being. This Oscar-nominated gem was helmed by Joel Crawford (“Croods: A New Age”) and follows the titular feisty feline (once again voiced by Antonio Banderas) as he is faced with a mortal conundrum: he has reached the last of his nine lives. Desperate, he searches for a wishing star, but “Big” Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) are in pursuit. The movie has a painterly art style that the production team likened to fairy tale illustrations and the new look perfectly compliments the movie’s deeper emotional contours, including a moment where Puss has a panic attack. If for some reason you haven’t seen “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” it’s a pure delight, for any demographic. The film is written by Paul Fisher and Tommy Swerdlow. – Drew Taylor

“WHAM!”

Wham! Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael in Wham! Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Everyone remembers Wham, the endlessly cheery pop band from the mid 1980s who only existed for four years but who, thanks to their string of unstoppable singles, are still around today. This ingeniously designed documentary by Chris Smith (“American Movie”) is made up almost entirely of archival footage, with narration from the Wham boys themselves – audio of George Michael (before his untimely passing) and Andrew Ridgeley (presumably recorded now). Maybe the most endearing aspect of the movie is that it is structured around a series of scrapbooks that Ridgeley’s mother lovingly put together that charted their meteoric rise to fame. Not that it’s all glitter and sparkles; the documentary openly deals with Michael’s closeted homosexuality and Ridgely’s excessive behavior. But ultimately, the documentary’s tone is informative and joyful. Try and find a more fun, more effervescent documentary. We dare you. The film is directed by Chris Smith. – Drew Taylor

“Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir The Movie”

The Awakening Production – SND / Netflix

Based on the beloved “Miraculous” franchise, “Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir” is the first feature film starring the animated characters and sees ordinary teenager Marinette (Annouck Hautbois) get chosen by the guardian of magical jewels to become Ladybug, who has powers of creation. Marinette must also unite with her opposite superhuman being Cat Noir (Benjamin Bollen), also known as Adrien, to stop a new chaotic villain on the rise. Their real identities must remain secret from all, including each other. The animated adventure should provide fun for the whole family. Written by Jeremy Zag and Bettina Lopez Mendoza, the film is directed by Zag. – Dessi Gomez

“They Cloned Tyrone”

Netflix

John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris lead this mystery movie as they are united in attempts to get to the root of a government conspiracy. One day, Fontaine (Boyega) spies a suspiciously familiar-looking clone of himself wandering around in the street before a black SUV swoops in the scoop up the clone and try to make it look like nothing ever happened. This brings hustler Fontaine to team up with pimp Slick Charles (Foxx) and Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) and investigate the source of the mysterious clone — an underground lab in a disguised government facility. The disco and eighties vibe briefly brings mysterious shows like “Stranger Things” to mind. If Jamie Foxx brings some of his “Day Shift” energy, even better. Written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, the film is directed by Taylor. – Dessi Gomez

The Out-Laws

Netflix

A mix of comedy and action, “The Out-Laws” makes a fun summer watch, especially with a stacked cast. Adam Devine portrays basic bank manager Owen Browning, who is about to marry yoga teacher Parker McDermott (Nina Dobrev) when her parents, whom he has never met, pay them a surprise visit. Billy (Pierce Brosnaan) and Lilly McDermott (Ellen Barkin) intimidate Owen, especially when he finds out they are bank robbers who owe money to mysterious client Rehan Zakaryan (Poorna Jagannathan). The quirky comedy mixed with R-rated themes promises an adventure for many different audiences. Written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove, the film is directed by Tyler Spindel.

“Happiness for Beginners”

Netflix

Adapted from Katherine Center’s book, “Happiness for Beginners” stars Ellie Kemper as Helen and Luke Grimes as Jake. Ellie, who has recently divorced her husband after infidelity and a miscarriage, hopes to start over on a hiking trip through the Appalachian Trail, but it turns out Jake has signed up for the same trip. Jake has been friends with Helen’s younger brother Duncan (Alexander Koch) since childhood, nursing a small crush on Helen all the while. They grow closer over the hiking journey, guided by Bennett (Ben Cook), before realizing their true feelings for each other. The ensemble cast, including Hugh (Nico Santos), Windy (Shayvawn Webster), Mason (Estebon Benito), Sue (Julia Shiplett) and Kaylee (Gus Birney), turns the comedy up quite a few notches. The film is written and directed by Vicky Wright. – Dessi Gomez

Titanic

“Titanic” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet (Paramount Pictures)

With Leonardo DiCaprio’s upcoming dramatic appearance in Martin Scorcese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” it’s not a bad time to revisit one of his earliest blockbuster roles in James Cameron’s “Titanic” (1997). With the greatest sensitivity of the events surrounding the Titan submersible recently, this classic film reminds humanity how powerful the ocean can be and the fatal flaw that is hubris, with DiCaprio and Kate Winslet delivering star-making performances. Cameron wrote and directed the Oscar winner for Best Picture. – Dessi Gomez