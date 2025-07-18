The 7 Best New Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Netflix’s July slate includes more than a few high-profile film originals, including “The Old Guard 2” and Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore 2.”

In addition to its own, in-house movies, though, the streamer has also added an exciting batch of film acquisitions to its platform this month. Some of the noteworthy July additions to Netflix’s library include an unfairly oft-forgotten Tom Hanks thriller, an enduring 1980s classic, the most underrated “Mission: Impossible” movie and one of the most important films in Hollywood history.

Here are TheWrap’s picks for the seven best movies that have started streaming on Netflix in July.

“Captain Phillips” (Sony Pictures Releasing) “Captain Phillips” (2013) Based on a real-life 2009 hijacking, “Captain Phillips” is a nerve-wracking hostage thriller with a shockingly cathartic final act. Directed with intimate, unrelenting intensity by Paul Greengrass, the film follows Captain Richard Phillips (Tom Hanks), an American merchant marine, as his ship is boarded and he is taken hostage by a crew of Somali pirates. Anchored by one of the best late-career performances that Hanks has ever given, “Captain Phillips” forces you to sit in the same, suffocating anxiety as its protagonist. Actor Barkhad Abdi earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting performance in the film, and Hanks arguably should have received the same level of recognition. His performance in the thriller’s closing minutes is heart-shattering, and it is a perfect example of how well “Captain Phillips” manages to hold onto the humanity at the center of its story, even as it uses all the cinematic tools at its disposal to make you hold your breath.

“The Karate Kid” (Columbia Pictures) “The Karate Kid” (1984) There is a reason why “The Karate Kid” inspired not only multiple sequels but also two franchise reboots and a multi-season, acclaimed follow-up TV series. Like many other beloved 1980s blockbusters, it is the perfect mix of silly and heartfelt and has, consequently, emerged as one of the most iconic Hollywood underdog movies of the past 40 years. That is, in no small part, thanks to the fact that it was directed by “Rocky” filmmaker John G. Avildsen, who expertly roots viewers with understated grace in the relatable, new-to-town plight of the young Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as he starts karate training in order to stand up to his new bullies. His ensuing journey proves to be thrilling, challenging and more rousing than it arguably should be. Such is the enduring magic of “The Karate Kid.”

“Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” (Paramount Pictures) “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation” (2015) “Mission: Impossible” is one of Hollywood’s biggest and most popular franchises, and yet its fifth installment, 2015’s “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” feels strangely underrated. Written and directed by franchise veteran Christopher McQuarrie, “Rogue Nation” follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) as he is forced to go on a covert fight against an international group of rogue government agents after the Impossible Missions Force is disbanded. Most notable as the film that introduced fan-favorite character Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), “Rogue Nation” is a film brimming with a decidedly classical kind of Hollywood romanticism. That is reflected not only in its decision to travel to Casablanca and give Ferguson’s disgraced MI6 spy the same name as Ingrid Bergman’s “Casablanca” heroine, but also in its best set piece: a complex, bravura assassination attempt at a Vienna opera house. Combine all of that with the film’s thrilling midpoint motorcycle chase and its opening, death-defying cargo plane stunt and it is clear that “Rogue Nation” is one of the best “Mission: Impossible” movies to date. Now that it is on Netflix, you have the chance to come to that conclusion yourself.

“The Notebook” (New Line Cinema) “The Notebook” (2004) “The Notebook” felt timeless when it was released in 2004 and still does today. Based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks, the film follows Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) as they fall in love in the 1940s and are torn apart by their different social standings and World War II only to have their feelings for each other resurface again when they reunite years later. Directed with complete, unvarnished romanticism and sentimentality by director Nick Cassavetes, “The Notebook” benefits greatly from the talents of its actors, including Gosling, McAdams, James Garner and Gena Rowlands. The film made instant stars of both Gosling and McAdams, and it is not hard to see why. Their chemistry and charisma elevate “The Notebook” at every turn and validate all of its biggest, most melodramatic swings. It’s the best Nicholas Sparks adaptation that Hollywood has produced, and while it inspired more than a few lifeless imitators, none ever came close to matching the radiant star power or magic of “The Notebook.”

“A Star is Born” (Warner Bros. Pictures) “A Star Is Born” (2018) A directorial debut that immediately turned Bradley Cooper into one of Hollywood’s most promising actor-directors, “A Star is Born” is a remake that works on just about every level. Adapting the same story that was told in the three previous “Star is Born” iterations, the film follows an alcoholic country musician (Cooper) suffering from Tinnitus who discovers and falls in love with a struggling female musician (Lady Gaga). Their relationship elevates Gaga’s Ally into a rising star, challenging and transforming both of their lives. Directed with astonishing control by Cooper and featuring a legitimately great soundtrack of original songs, “A Star is Born” is the rare remake that manages to follow the same beats as its predecessors and not only create the same kind of cinematic, dramatic power but also still feel distinct. It was a smash hit when it debuted in theaters in 2018, and seven years later, it still feels like an unlikely, impressive achievement.

“Jaws” (Universal Pictures) “Jaws” (1975) One of the most iconic and beloved American films of all time, “Jaws,” celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It is, therefore, fitting that the blockbuster has arrived on Netflix this month. Based on the novel by Peter Benchley, the film follows a police chief (Roy Scheider) who teams up with a well-educated marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a lifelong sailor (Robert Shaw) to hunt down the man-eating great white shark that has begun to terrorize his island’s residents. Featuring an unforgettable score by John Williams and directed with confident, economic style and artistry by Steven Spielberg, “Jaws” invented the modern Hollywood summer blockbuster. Its immediate and lasting impact on the entertainment industry cannot be overstated, and yet no matter how many times it is referenced, ripped off or quoted, “Jaws” never loses its magic. It is one of the most rewatchable thrillers ever made. No matter how many times you see it, the film never loses its ability to play you like a fiddle.