The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2023

Anything is possible in October as the month that finds fall in full swing, welcomes in spooky season and kicks off the holiday season frenzy at the end of each year. The new arrivals on Netflix provide escapes of all kinds, whether they be science fiction, horror, holiday buzz or the world of superheroes. Action, romance, emotion, adrenaline and more can be accessed through various movies available to stream starting on the first of the month.

The first four of Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible” franchise promise all kinds of action, suspense and thrills. Jordan Peele’s “Us” and “Get Out” provoke thrills and suspense of a different kind. “Dune” plunges viewers into a whole different planet in a galaxy warring for precious spice. “The Amazing Spider-Man” recounts Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker and his battles with villains like the Lizard and Electro. “Love Actually” hints at the heartwarming holiday romance to come.

Here are the seven best new movies to stream on Netflix in October 2023:

“Dune”

Warner Bros.

While the return to Arrakis has been delayed by the WGA and SAG strikes, Denis Villeneuve’s first installment of his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction book series has arrived on Netflix. After the movie’s giant worm-esque theatrical run, it went to Max as the property of Warner Bros., but its arrival on Netflix may signify a new trend in streaming. Come for Timotheé Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani, but stay for the rest of the star-studded ensemble cast: Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Jason Mamoa as Duncan Idaho, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Barden as Stilgar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes, Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Golda Rosheuvel as Shadout Mapes and many more! The star-studded cast will prepare you for Dune: Part Two with the additions of Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. The immersion into a whole new world filled with blue-eyed Fremen, giant sand worms and crazy, grotesque villains only comes around so often.

“Love Actually”

Universal Pictures

If “Love at First Sight” didn’t romanticize airports enough for you, look no further than “Love Actually.” Thomas Brodie-Sangster is adorable as Sam, Liam Neeson’s son experiencing his first throes of true love. The inter-connected love stories — some happy, some sad — give the viewer a sense of warmth and a dose of reality perfect for the holidays, a time of year when anything and everything can happen. The late Alan Rickman plays quite a frustrating man married to Emma Thompson’s character. Keira Knightley delivers yet another iconic performance (catch her in “Pride and Prejudice” before it leaves Netflix this month), and so does Martin Freeman. Laura Linney’s plotline might be the most heartbreaking of all. It’s never too early to get into the Christmas spirit, especially once October rolls around, and “Love Actually” provides a perfect opportunity to do so. And who can forget Hugh Grant’s iconic dancing?

“Mission: Impossible” 1-4

While we just rounded the corner on the seventh (!) “Mission: Impossible” movie, it’s nice to return to where it all began. And you can do just that by revisiting the first four movies. “Mission: Impossible” laid the foundation and might still be the best movie in the franchise, thanks largely to Brian De Palma’s elegant direction (who else could have staged the wordless Langley heist sequence with such aplomb?) and Tom Cruise’s flinty performance. (It was also his first movie as a producer.) John Woo’s “Mission: Impossible 2” is arguably the worst of the entire series, but there is still plenty to love, in particular, the rococo final act that seems many of Woo’s directorial flourishes and technical wizardry deployed in astounding ways (we have to give it up for the “motorcycle joust”). With J.J. Abrams’ “Mission: Impossible III,” he sought to understand the man behind the agent and he mostly succeeded, with some great set pieces (in particular the Vatican mission) and one of the series’ best heavies in Philip Seymour Hoffman’s oily arms dealer. The franchise got a creative boost when, four movies in, it hired Brad Bird to direct “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.” Not only does this have the greatest non-Langley set piece in the entire franchise (Cruise dangling outside of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai) but it’s also the funniest “Mission: Impossible” ever, with a bubbly, effervescent tone and a sense of visual playfulness. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to rewatch these movies. This message will self-destruct in 5 … 4… 3…

“Fair Play”

Sundance Institute

Netflix’s Sundance darling, which the streamer purchased out of the festival for $20 million, stars Phoebe Dynevor as Emily and Alden Ehrenreich as Luke, two financial firm coworkers in love. Soon to be engaged, their relationship takes a turn when Dynevor’s Emily gets a promotion at their workplace. The shift in professional power dynamics leaks into the couple’s personal life, leading to tension and violence. Eddie Marsan and Rich Sommer also star in the film. “Fair Play” arrives October 6. The debut feature film comes from Chloe Domont, who has previously directed episodes of “Ballers,” “Suits” and “Billions.”

“Beckham”

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the UK Premiere of Netflix’s “Beckham”. (for Netflix)

Those in the mood for a sassy soccer documentary need look no further than “Beckham,” which reveals layers of the English soccer star and his wife, Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. Directed by “Succession” star Fisher Stevens, the documentary shows the complex parts of the retired professional athlete’s life. The film addresses reports of a supposed affair Beckham had after he transferred to Real Madrid, highs and lows of Beckham’s soccer career like the World Cup red card in 1998. A clip of him putting Victoria in her place about how wealthy she grew up has also circulated from the documentary.

The Amazing Spider-Man (First and Second Films)

Sony Pictures

Andrew Garfield’s iteration of the web-slinger might be the most emotional because of what happens to Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy. Rhys Ifans’ Lizard dominates the first film. Villains in the second film include Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Sally Field as Aunt May and Martin Sheen as Uncle Ben really pull the heartstrings. Plus, you can pair these two films with the original Sam Raimi trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, which is also on Netflix. While “No Way Home” remains unavailable to stream on Disney+, these multiversal movies are your best bet in addition to the “Spider-Verse” films.

“Get Out”

Universal

From master of psychological horror Jordan Peele, “Get Out” starring Daniel Kaluuya as Chris Washington and Allison Williams as Rose Armitage crept onto the streamer in a surprise addition early this month. Rose, who is white, brings Chris to meet her parents, but something is off about the place. Viewers who have never witnessed the iconic sunken place scene now have a chance to do so. “Get Out” also includes Bradley Whitford as Dean Armitage, Catherine Keener as Missy Armitage, Caleb Landry Jones as Jeremy Armitage, Marcus Henderson as Walter, Betty Gabriel as Georgina and LaKeith Stanfield as Andre Logan King. Embrace the thrilling film this spooky season, and/or pair it with Peele’s “Us” starring Lupita Nyong’o, which is just as scary!