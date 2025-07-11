7 Best New Movies Streaming on Paramount+ Right Now

Paramount+ is at it again with more movies added to their library, and we’re back again with the titles we think you should tune into first.

Truly, the platform is bringing in some heavy hitters, including the movie that features one of Denzel Washington’s most iconic performances and the film adaptation of Truman Capote’s popular novel “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” This month, Paramount+ is offering some of cinema’s most popular flicks, as well as some films that spawned from popular TV shows.

Here are the seven best new movies Paramount+ is rocking with in July 2025.

“Chicago” (Miramax Films)

“Chicago”

In the first musical adaptation of the hit 1975 stage musical of the same name, Renée Zellweger stars as Roxie Hart, a woman whose dream is to one day be a famous vaudeville star, though she lives a lackluster life married to a lowly but loving mechanic husband. But after she fatally shoots a furniture salesman, with whom she’s having an affair, she ends up in prison. Her bombshell case attracts media attention and she soon gains notoriety she’s always longed for. However, when she has to share that airtime with beautiful nightclub performer Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Roxie finds herself willing to do whatever she can to maintain the spotlight.

Warner Bros.

“Training Day”

For those who have always wanted to know where the famous movie line “King Kong ain’t got nothin’ on me” came from, you’re in luck. It’s now available on Paramount+. The film follows Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke), a rookie cop who’s paired with veteran officer Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington) on his first day with the Los Angeles Police Department. However, Jake soon learns that the crime he has to fight on the streets might just be less dangerous than his partner sitting right next to him in his police car.

Paramount Pictures

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

In the film adaptation of Truman Capote’s book of the same name, Audrey Hepburn plays Holly Golightly, a young woman living in New York City who becomes inspired to nab herself a rich, old fellow after she sees her new neighborhood dating an older, wealthy woman. She soon takes up the lifestyle of an expensive escorts in hopes of finding herself an affluent suitor to marry.

20th Century Fox

“Titanic”

Now, if you haven’t seen this … let’s do better. This is definitely in the top five list of most iconic movies, so go ahead and take the opportunity to watch this heartbreaking but beloved love story. Separated by their socio-economic statuses, Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) find love on a voyage from England to New York City. However, their love and lives are soon threatened by an unsuspected iceberg that the ship is headed towards.

“Jackass: The Movie” (Paramount Pictures)

“Jackass: The Movie”

Everyone sometimes needs something to turn on when they feel like turning their brain off. And “Jackass: The Movie” is totally your answer. If you were a fan of MTV’s prank comedy series “Jackass,” you’re in for a treat because Johnny Knoxville’s crew made an entire movie of their wild, crazy and absolutely hilarious stunts.

“Airplane!” (Paramount Pictures)

“Airplane!”

Another classic on this list is the comedy “Airplane!” The parody film from Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker, Arthur Hailey, Hall Bartlett and John C. Champion spoofs several hit ’70s disaster movies through a hilarious plot. In an effort to land a plane full of food-poisoned passengers, a drunken rogue pilot is forced to work with his ex-girlfriend while juggling a series of wacky events that go down in the air.

“Seabiscuit” (Universal Pictures)

“Seabiscuit”

Yeah, we may always treat Tobey Maguire as film’s most beloved Spider-Man, but he trotted along movie screens in other iconic roles as well. In the historical drama “Seabiscuit,” Maguire portrays the real-life story of Canadian jockey Red Pollard and his journey to making his undersized racehorse Seabiscuit one of the most successful thoroughbreds of all time.