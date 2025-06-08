The 7 Best New Movies on Paramount+ Right Now

We’re back again with another round of amazing movies that are streaming on Paramount+, this time for June 2025.

As summer is about to start, we’re with some of the hottest titles that have landed on the streamer. From one of Tom Cruise’s ultimate classics, a film that made it to the big screen from an X post to Chris Farley and David Spade’s iconic comedy, this list has a little bit of something for everyone to watch.

Here are the flicks you need to add to your movie watch list this month.

“No Country for Old Men”

“No Country for Old Men” (Miramax Films)

Ethan and Joe Coen’s neo-Western crime thriller “No Country for Old Men” follows the events that take place after a horrific drug deal. After hunter Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) takes the cash that was left behind, killer Chigurh (Javier Bardem) is hot on his trailer. And in the midst of that, Sheriff Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) is on the case, hoping to save Llewelyn from a tragic fate.

“12 Years a Slave”

“12 Years a Slave” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave,” an adaptation of Solomon Northup’s 1853 autobiographical memoir of the same name, tells the story Northup’s true story of being kidnapped as a free man living in New York and sold into slavery. It’s an extremely tough watch, but it stands as one of the most historically accurate depictions of American slavery.

“Tommy Boy”

“Tommy Boy” (Paramount Pictures)

Of course, we’ve added some comedy classics to the list, and what’s better than Chris Farley and David Spade’s dup flick, “Tommy Boy.” In effort to spare the employees at his late father’s financially-exhausted Ohio-based automobile parts factory, dimwitted Tommy Callahan (Farley) sets out on a mission to find someone who will purchase their products. He and his dad’s assistant Richard (Spade) have to beat the clock before his new step-mother Beverly (Bo Derek) tries to close up the shop and sell.

“Jawbreaker”

“Jawbreaker” (TriStar)

If you’re looking for a good horror movie that will give you some laughs while watching, Darren Stein’s “Jawbreaker” is a good one to add to your list. In this punky crime thriller, three high school friends Courtney (Rose McGowan), Julie (Rebecca Gayheart) and Marcie (Julie Benz) try their best to cover up their involvement in their best friend Liz’s (Charlotte Ayanna) murder. The trio pulls all the stops, including trying to pass off a fellow student as their dead friend. But now that investigation into Liz’s whereabouts has been launched, you’ll see how long they’ll be able to keep their dark secret.

“Risky Business”

Warner Bros.

If you’re tired of watching Tom Cruise jump out of planes and ride off cliffs in “Mission: Impossible,” run it back to his earlier works — starting with the ultimate classic “Risky Business.” Cruise plays Joel Goodsen in “Risky Business,” a young teen who books a night with an pricey sex worker while his parents are away for a few days. But when he wakes up to find the bill is heftier than he thought it would be, and after crashing his father’s Porsche, Joel is strapped for cash. His answer to that? Open a brothel in his own home.

“Whiplash”

Sony Pictures Classics

While three-time Oscar-winning film “Whiplash” is categorized as a drama, the film is a thrilling watch that leaves you with chills from the stunning acting performances and the anxiety-inducing story. In the film, Andrew Neiman wants to be regarded as one of the greatest jazz drummers in his elite music conservatory. So when esteemed instructor Terence Fletcher, who is known for his terrifying teaching methods, transfers him into his jazz ensemble, there’s nothing Andrew won’t do to achieve perfection and earn Terence’s approval, even if it means risking his sanity.

“Zola”

“Zola” (Photo credit: A24)

Straight from a tale told on the internet comes Janicza Bravo’s “Zola.” In an effort to get her hands on some quick cash, Detroit waitress Zola is persuaded into working as a stripper in Florida for a weekend. However, the trip takes a wild turn when forced to deal with her nefarious friend, her pimp and her halfwit boyfriend.