The 7 Best New Movies on Prime Video in November

November is the beginning of premium movie-watching season – it’s getting colder, it’s getting cozier and there are a ton of great options landing on the streamers.

Prime Video boasts a slew of new options this month, so it can likely be tough to decide where to start the holiday binging. New additions this month include a pair of comedy classics, one of the best MCU movies, and a 2025 Robert Pattinson flick you need to see to believe.

These are the best new movies that landed on Prime Video this month.

Sony Pictures “Spider-Man: Homecoming” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” launched the Tom Holland era as the Wall Crawler in the MCU and remains one of the best entries in the sprawling Marvel Canon. Not only does Holland cement himself as a pitch-perfect Peter Parker, but Michael Keaton’s turn as The Vulture remains a Top 5 villain in the MCU – an area the shared universe has lacked in throughout its 17-year history.

“Uncle Buck” (Credit: Universal Pictures) “Uncle Buck” One of John Candy’s best performances came when he played a Chicago bachelor forced to watch his brother’s three kids when a family emergency cropped up. Candy has chemistry with the entire cast, but unsurprisingly, the moments when he plays off Macaulay Culkin’s precocious Miles or when he’s defending eldest daughter Tia from terrible boys and parties walk the razor’s edge of charming and hilarious. “Uncle Buck” slots in as a perfect end-of-year comedy that could easily become an annual rewatch for you and yours.

“Mamma Mia” “Mamma Mia!” Joy is what the holiday season is all about, and few movies are full of unfiltered joy quite like “Mamma Mia!” With Broadway musical adaptations back atop the box office with “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good,” it’s the perfect time to check out the Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried-led adaptation of “Mamma Mia!” for the first or hundredth time. Nearly every one of the songs is a certified banger – which is more than the songs in the two “Wicked” flicks – so lock in or sing along this time around.

A24 “The Iron Claw” “The Iron Claw” is one of those movies people will point to years down the line and say, “How did that not get more awards recognition when it came out?” The film follows the true story of the Von Erich brothers as they make waves in the professional wrestling world, as one tragedy after another befalls them. Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson are all great, but it’s Holt McCallany as the toxic family patriarch that steals the show. If you’re looking for a touch of sadness and tragedy to spice up your holiday spirit, “The Iron Claw” will sort you out in record time.

Warner Bros. “Mickey 17” If you have a Robert Pattinson obsession, there might not be a better movie to watch this November than “Mickey 17.” The new Bong Joon Ho film has Pattinson playing multiple iterations of Mickey – a disposable employee who gets a new body regenerated while the previous one was still alive. Now the pair have to brave the bleak, icy planet he’s been tasked to work on and the even more dangerous ship he is employed by. Pattinson is truly doing the most with this role, from voice choice to facial expressions. It’s a ride you need to see to believe.

Universal Pictures “Happy Gilmore” This year saw the tarnishing of a comedy legacy. “Happy Gilmore 2” is one of the worst films of 2025 – feeling more like a cavalcade of cameos than a coherent plot. So there’s no better time to forget that monstrosity than by watching the original “Happy Gilmore,” which remains one of the best films from Adam Sandler’s run of ’90s comedies that have since become classics.