The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and More

This week’s streaming premieres are, once again, dominated by the long-awaited returns of several beloved dramas. From one of Prime Video’s most popular shows to a “Star Trek” series with a passionate fanbase, there are noteworthy season and series premieres on Netflix, HBO Max and Paramount+ this week. One of the biggest films of the year and an under-the-radar period drama are making their way to the video-on-demand market as well.

Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

The cast of “How to Train Your Dragon” (Universal Pictures) “How to Train Your Dragon” (2025) A month after it hit theaters, Universal’s live-action reimagining of “How to Train Your Dragon” is now available to buy and rent on demand. Directed by original “How to Train Your Dragon” filmmaker Dean Deblois, the film tells the same story as its animated 2010 predecessor. Set in a fictional fantasy world, it follows Hiccup (Mason Thames), a young Viking outcast who strays away from his village’s dragon-killing ways when he catches and befriends an injured dragon he names Toothless. Unlike a lot of live-action remakes of animated classics, this year’s “How to Train Your Dragon” received largely positive reviews from critics, most of whom were won over by its charm and style. Now, you can experience its magic yourself in the comfort of your own home.

“Sakamoto Days” (Netflix) “Sakamoto Days” Season 1 Part 2 (Netflix) Netflix’s “Sakamoto Days” kicked off the second half of its first season on Monday. Based on the beloved Japanese manga series of the same name, the show follows a former hitman who retired to marry the love of his life. However, despite building a new life for himself as an unassuming convenience store owner, he is forced to return to his deadly ways in order to protect himself and his family from dangerous new threats. Violent, light on its feet and just so, so much fun, “Sakamoto Days” is an absolute blast. In atypical fashion for Netflix, the series’ new episodes are dropping one at a time on the streaming service weekly on Mondays, which means that you will not have to dedicate too much of your time each weekend to the second half of its first season. The same is true even if you have not watched a single second of the series yet because it has only released 12 25-minute episodes to date.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Marni Grossman/Paramount+) “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 3 (Paramount+) “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” one of the most beloved “Star Trek” titles of the modern age, has returned from a two-year break. The first two episodes of the sci-fi series’ third season premiered Thursday on Paramount+. Its remaining eight episodes will drop one at a time every Thursday through Sept. 11, which means the season can become a regular part of your weekend streaming rotation for the next few months. If you haven’t already, consider giving it your time too. Throughout its first two seasons, “Strange New Worlds” has established itself as a charming and thrilling addition to the “Star Trek” franchise, and there is no reason to believe it won’t keep that up moving forward.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 (Erika Doss/Prime Video) “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 (Prime Video) “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is not the only beloved TV series to return from a 2-year hiatus this week. “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” one of Prime Video’s most popular shows, is also back with its first new episodes since Aug. 2023. The opening two installments of the series’ long-awaited third season premiered Wednesday on Prime Video, and the season’s remaining nine episodes will follow one at a time every Wednesday through Sept. 17. The good news is that, based on its trailer, it looks like “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 will have everything that fans could want (and some surprises along the way), including a whole lot more romance, drama and, of course, Taylor Swift needle drops.

“Billy Joel: And So It Goes” (Art Maillet/Sony Music Archives/HBO) “Billy Joel: And So It Goes” (HBO Max) Succinctly capturing the full life and career of an artist as iconic, influential and successful as Billy Joel is no easy feat, but that is what “Billy Joel: And So It Goes” wants to do. The new, two-part music documentary from “Jane Fonda in Five Acts” duo Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin premieres its first half Friday on HBO Max. Its second half will follow a week later on Friday, July 25. Featuring candid interviews with Joel himself, as well as fellow musical legends like Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen, the documentary promises to explore Joel’s upbringing, personal life and musical career, as well as feature some never-before-seen live performance footage. It is a can’t-miss title for any fans of Joel’s work and anyone interested in modern music history.

“Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special” (Adult Swim) “Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special” (HBO Max) Oh, how time flies. “Robot Chicken” celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with Sunday’s “Robot Chicken: Self-Discovery Special.” The special, which is the stop-motion comedy’s first piece of new content since April 2022, follows the show’s Robot Chicken Nerd as he seeks some personal enlightenment by going on Discovery, Food Network and TLC reality shows like “90 Day Fiancé.” The “Self-Discovery Special” marks a pivot for the series away from its previous, 20-episode seasons toward more specials like it. It is, in other words, unclear when viewers will get to see a new “Robot Chicken” episode again, which makes the show’s new special a worthwhile inclusion on any watchlist this weekend, especially for longtime fans of the comedy series.

“Untamed” (Netflix) “Untamed” (Netflix) “Untamed” has flown a bit under the radar in the days leading up to its premiere this week, but the Netflix series has the potential to be an addictive, breakout hit. Created by Elle Smith and “American Primeval” creator Mark L. Smith, the series follows a National Parks Service agent (Eric Bana) who begins investigating a mysterious death in Yosemite National Park after a dead body is discovered on its grounds. Bana leads the show’s ensemble cast, which also includes Sam Neill, Lily Santiago, Rosemarie DeWitt and “Daredevil: Born Again” alum Wilson Bethel. A straightforward murder-mystery paired with a survival thriller twist, the look and plot of “Untamed” evoke not only Smith’s “American Primeval” but also extremely watchable TV dramas like “Dark Winds.” That makes “Untamed,” which premiered all of its episodes Thursday on Netflix, a limited series you should make sure to check out.