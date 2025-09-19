The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

Fall TV is in full swing, which means this week’s streaming premieres are loaded with new TV shows, from the sophomore return for ABC’s latest procedural hit to Netflix’s new limited series drama starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law. But not to worry, film fans, there are a couple of new watch-worthy movies in the mix too, including the slept-on new thriller from the director of “Hell or High Water.”

Check out the best new movies and shows to stream this weekend below.

Daniel Sunjata and Kaitlin Olson in “High Potential” Season 2 (Disney/Jessica Perez) “High Potential” (Hulu) “High Potential” debuted in 2024 and quickly became one of the best new procedurals in recent memory, a charming bit of comfort TV carried by “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Kaitlin Olson as a genius-level single mom who helps the cops crack cases. It’s a fun spin on the ever-entertaining “uniquely skilled individual teams with traditional cops” model à la “The Mentalist” and “Castle,” and it was a big hit for ABC in its first season. Season 2 picks up where we left off, with Morgan and the team on the hunt for the menacing Game Maker. The series returned Tuesday with a single-episode premiere, which is now streaming on Hulu.

“Relay” Looking for an old-school thriller? David MacKenzie makes some of the best of the era, from his broody 2003 erotic neo-noir “Young Adam” to the 2016 slow-burn tensionfest “Hell or High Water,” MacKenzie’s built a career out of smart, sharp and understated movies for adults with killer performances. Enter “Relay,” MacKenzie’s latest, which stars Lily James as a woman who sees something she shouldn’t have and Riz Ahmed as the fixer who helps her in the aftermath. The film’s clever twist? Ahmed’s character uses the Tri-State Relay Service for the deaf to communicate while keeping his identity hidden. The film arrives on Digital on Tuesday.

Hamish Linklater (Dean Cipher) in “Gen V: Season 2” (Photo Credit: Jasper Savage/Courtesy of Prime) “Gen V” Season 2 (Prime Video) Amazon’s college-set “The Boys” spinoff returns after two years, picking up where “The Boys” Season 4 left off. It brings us back to Godolkin University, where young supes learn to wield their powers — or become the subjects of brutal experiments, as we witnessed in Season 1. The series also has to contend with the tragic death of one of its leads, Chance Perdomo, who died in March 2024, while continuing the story of the powerful blood-bender Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), and setting up the mainline series for its upcoming fifth and final season. Which is to say there’s an awful lot on “Gen V’s” shoulders as it returns for its sophomore season, but “The Boys” has always thrived in excess. “Gen V” returns with a three-episode debut on Wednesday. Expect plenty of the series’ unforgettable characters, signature contrast between gross-out gags and incisive cultural commentary and, of course, lots of cameos and Easter eggs. Read Next

Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show.” (Apple TV+) “The Morning Show” Season 4 (AppleTV+) One of Apple’s longest-running and most star-studded original series, “The Morning Show” launched with the streaming service back in 2019, tackling the media landscape through the lens of the #MeToo movement. Years later, the series has evolved with the tumultuous world around it and found its footing, exploring the world of news and media through rapidly evolving, highly polarized historical times. Series stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup are back again, but this season also brings in a boatload of new faces, including Boyd Holbrook, William Jackson Harper, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

“Black Rabbit” (Netflix) “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) One of the year’s very best new shows, “Black Rabbit” — created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman — follows two brothers. Jake (Jude Law) is a divorced dad who is running a hip bar and restaurant in New York (the titular Black Rabbit), while Vince (Jason Bateman) is a perpetual screw-up who crashes back into Jake’s life and threatens everything that Jake worked so hard for. This is a suspenseful (at times almost unbearably so), thoughtful and emotional story about the bonds of brotherhood and how past trauma informs how we live our lives today, with Bateman directing two episodes himself as he often did on “Ozark.” It never feels like just a crime show or your everyday thriller, there’s something more nuanced and textured to “Black Rabbit.” Just be warned: it is highly, compulsively binge-able. — Drew Taylor

“Billionaires’ Bunker” (Netflix) “Billionaires’ Bunker” (Netflix) Netflix is back with a new series from “Money Heist” creator Álex Pina. Set in an underground bunker during an apocalyptic panic, “Billionaires’ Bunker” finds Spain’s ultra-rich hunkering down in the luxurious Kimera Underground Park, where two warring elite families come in bearing life-or-death grudges. The binge-able series is somewhere between satire, soap opera and survival thriller, pitting the world’s most privileged against each other in a nuclear situation that gives them a unique lack of control. All eight episodes debut Friday on Netflix.

“Haunted Hotel” (Netflix) “Haunted Hotel” (Netflix) Just in time for spooky season, Netflix has an inventive new adult animated comedy from “Rick & Morty” writer and “Speechless” producer Matt Roller. Set in, you guessed it, a haunted hotel, the series follows a single mother (voiced by Eliza Coupe) trying to run the establishment with the help of her brother (Will Forte) … who happens to be one of the ghosts. The series takes a “monster of the week” approach from episode to episode, with a steady flow of clever creature creations and a charming core family unit that makes the series an easy binge-watch. All 10 episodes debut Friday on Netflix.