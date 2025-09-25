The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

This week’s streaming premieres are punctuated by several, exciting TV titles. Chief among them is the new, noir-tinged FX original from “Reservation Dogs” creator Sterlin Harjo and the latest season of Apple TV+’s best show, which is back this week with its fifth season in three years. Two wildly different Marvel Studios projects, meanwhile, have both arrived on streaming this week, as has one of the year’s most acclaimed feature comedies.

Here are the eight best new movies and TV shows you can stream this weekend.

Joseph Quinn in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Credit: Marvel Studio) “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (2025) “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” Marvel’s only feature film of the year, is officially available to buy and rent on demand. Disconnected from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this Matt Shakman-directed superhero film is set in an alternate, retro-future reality. It follows the four members of its eponymous team — Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) — as they try to stop a cosmic, world-eating being known as Galactus (Ralph Ineson) from consuming their planet. The resulting blockbuster is one of Marvel’s most visually and stylistically striking efforts in years. The film does not ever quite reach the same heights as the MCU’s best entries, but it contains memorable moments of sci-fi wonder and thrilling set pieces that will make your heart race. If you find yourself in the mood for some large-scale superhero fun, you could do a lot worse than “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” That said, it is not the only Marvel title on this week’s list…

“The Lowdown” (FX/Hulu) “The Lowdown” Season 1 (Hulu) “The Lowdown” is one of the most promising new shows of the year. Created by “Reservation Dogs” creator Sterlin Harjo, this FX original is loosely inspired by real-life events. It follows a citizen journalist and self-proclaimed “truthstorian” who finds himself at the center of a troubling Tulsa conspiracy when one of the subjects of his latest exposé mysteriously kills himself. The dramedy’s impressive ensemble cast is headlined by Ethan Hawke, who is joined by Tim Blake Nelson, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Kyle MacLachlan, Keith David, Tracy Letts and Peter Dinklage, among others. Thanks to the talent behind it, “The Lowdown” has quickly emerged as one of the year’s most singular, entertaining and compelling TV creations, which may be why it has received almost entirely positive reviews up to this point. Its first two episodes are streaming now on Hulu; new installments are set to premiere weekly every Wednesday on the platform until Nov. 4.

“Splitsville” (Credit: Neon) “Splitsville” (2025) This week’s other, noteworthy VOD arrival is none other than “Splitsville.” The comedy from Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin follows two couples: one that is on the edge of divorce and another that has an open marriage. The friendship between the four (played by Covino, Marvin, Adria Arjona and Dakota Johnson) is strained when the husband of the divorcing couple sleeps with the wife in the open relationship, which tests their partners’ feelings of jealousy and possessiveness. One of the year’s most acclaimed comedies, “Splitsville” is a stylish, dry and yet absurd comedy of manners and insecurity. It hit theaters back in August, but failed to garner the mainstream level of attention that it deserved. Fortunately, it is now available to stream from the comfort of your own home.

“Marvel Zombies” (Marvel Studios/Disney+) “Marvel Zombies” (Disney+) The same week that “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” has arrived on VOD, “Marvel Zombies” has premiered on Disney+. The long-anticipated animated series is both an adaptation of the comic book run of the same name and a spin-off of Marvel’s “What If…?” Disney+ original. Set in an alternate reality than the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Marvel Zombies” follows an assortment of comic book heroes as they try to survive an ongoing viral apocalypse that has turned many of their super-powered counterparts and enemies into flesh-hungry, ravenous zombies. Created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, the 4-part limited series is comparatively darker than anything else Marvel Studios has produced over the past years, and it refuses to shy away from the gory violence and visceral horror of its story. It’s a must-watch for any comic book fans out there who like it when superhero properties dabble in different realities, genres and tones. All of its episodes are streaming now on Disney+.

Gary Oldman in “Slow Horses” Season 5 (Apple TV+) “Slow Horses” Season 5 (Apple TV+) It is that time of the year again: “Slow Horses” is back. The rightly acclaimed espionage thriller unveiled the first installment of its fifth season Wednesday on Apple TV+, and the season’s remaining installments are set to debut one at a time every Wednesday through Oct. 29. In its fifth season, “Slow Horses” has lost none of the humor, intelligence, violence or intrigue that has made it one of TV’s very best shows for the past three years. On the contrary, the series’ best qualities have only sharpened over time. Its fifth season continues that trend — delivering another underground spy adventure that is every bit as satisfying and entertaining as it is nerve-wracking. There are not many better ways you could spend an hour of your time this weekend than by streaming the “Slow Horses” Season 5 premiere.

Anthony Boyle in “House of Guinness” (Ben Blackall/Netflix) “House of Guinness” (Netflix) “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight returns this week with his latest, period-set historical drama, “House of Guinness.” The Netflix original premiered on Thursday, along with all of its eight episodes, which means that it is well-positioned to be a major binge-watch this weekend for any interested viewers. Set in 19th-century Ireland, the series takes place after the death of Guinness brewery patriarch Benjamin Guinness. As the consequences of his death ripple throughout Ireland, “House of Guinness” follows his four children as their egos clash and their respective futures are challenged. Like many of Knight’s shows, “House of Guinness” wastes little time dropping viewers right into the center of its story and world. While it does not seem to boast the same, immediate depth and complexity of “Peaky Blinders,” it has just as much swagger, style and political intrigue as that beloved series. All of that makes “House of Guinness” one of this week’s biggest streaming premieres, as well as a potentially addictive, new favorite series for all fans of its creator’s past TV work.

Mae Martin and Toni Collette in “Wayward” (Michael Gibson/Netflix) “Wayward” (Netflix) While “House of Guinness” fits right in among Steven Knight’s other, previous TV creations, the same can’t quite be said about “Wayward.” The new show could not be more different from creator Mae Martin’s previous TV original, “Feel Good.” “Wayward” trades in that dramedy’s humor and romance in exchange for ominous mystery and unnerving paranoia. The limited series, which premiered Thursday on Netflix, is set in the fictional town of Tall Pines. It follows a group of teenagers and a new-to-the-area police officer as they team up to investigate a local academy for “troubled teens” and uncover the dark secrets it hides. Featuring an uncharacteristically chilling lead performance from Toni Collette, “Wayward” marks a surprisingly strange, Lynchian left-turn for its creator — one worth checking out this weekend.