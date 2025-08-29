50 Most Anticipated TV Shows of Fall 2025

We may not be ready for the end of summer, but that won’t stop the fall TV avalanche from bringing all kinds of new and returning shows into our lives.

While networks and streaming services have gotten more selective in the post-peak TV era, there’s still plenty of variety across the entertainment landscape. Returning network favorites like CBS’ “Matlock” or ABC’s “9-1-1” franchise and “High Potential” will deliver the weekly twists that keep us tuning in, while new shows like “DMV” and “The Road” on CBS hope to make an impression with viewers. Streaming favorites like Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and Apple TV+’s “Loot” will bring the laughs back as the days start to get colder, along with new shows like “Chad Powers” and HBO’s “The Chair Company.”

This fall will also have plenty of prestige fare to enjoy, like HBO’s highly anticipated drama series “Task” and Netflix show “Death by Lightning” from “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. And there’ll be no absence of horror-based stories for spooky season, with Netflix’s “Monster: The Ed Gein Story,” Peacock’s “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” and HBO’s “It: Welcome to Derry.”

And of course, we have the long-awaited final season of “Stranger Things” kicking off on Thanksgiving. TV fans will be pretty busy in the months to come.

Check out TheWrap’s staff picks for the 50 most anticipated shows premiering this fall.

Jeremy Yun, William Lipton and Axel Ellis in “The Runarounds.” (Prime Video) “The Runarounds” (Prime Video) — Sept. 1 From the creators of “Outer Banks,” this YA coming-of-age dramedy follows a group of high schoolers and wanna-be rockstars. After their high school graduation, the musicians in the making decide to take a chance on their dreams in their last summer together. Their passion brings them unthinkable opportunities, quality friendships and even some complicated love stories. “The Runarounds” stars real-life musicians William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock and Jesse Golliher as the band’s core five. The series also stars Lilah Pate, Maximo Salas, Kelley Pereira, Marley Aliah, Shea Pritchard, Hayes MacArthur and Brooklyn Decker. — Tess Patton

A promotional image for “The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.” (Lifetime) “The Chrisleys: Back to Reality” (Lifetime) — Sept. 1 Just a couple months after Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison after receiving presidential pardons, the reality stars will make their TV return. “The Chrisleys: Back to Reality” started filming the series in the wake of the family’s bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. The new reality show follows the family, including eldest daughter Savannah as well as Chase, Grayson, Chloe and Nanny Faye, as they navigate life with their parents behind bars and eventually the readjustment as the couple were pardoned, released and returned home. Beyond the original series, the Lifetime follow-up offers a deeply personal glimpse into the family’s ever-changing dynamics. — TP

Sabrina Impacciatore, Oscar Nuñez, Domhnall Gleeson and Gbemisola Ikumelo in “The Paper.” (Credit: Aaron Epstein/Peacock) “The Paper” (Peacock) — Sept. 4 It’s been 12 years since Greg Daniels’ hit mockumentary sitcom “The Office” ended in 2013. And in staying true to his decision to not create a direct spinoff of the beloved series, he’s serving O.G. “Office” fans with some nostalgia through a new show titled “The Paper” that’s set in the same universe and follows as the same film crew takes on a whole new group of subjects. The Peacock series is centered on the staff members of The Toledo Truthteller, a newspaper based in Toledo, Ohio, where much of nothing newsworthy happens, besides maybe the occasional restructurings around the community. Leading the group of whacky but willing non-journalists is new editor–in-chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), who’s got his work printed out for him. — Raquel “Rocky” Harris

Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo and Isla Gie in “NCIS: Tony & Ziva.” (Jason Bell/Paramount+) “NCIS: Tony & Ziva” (Paramount+) — Sept. 4 The “NCIS” universe is expanding into streaming with two fan-favorite characters and an international conspiracy. This “Tony & Ziva” spinoff is centered on Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, whose on-screen romance on the flagship CBS crime procedural sparked fan devotion for years. The new series picks up in 2025, years since their respective exits from the core team, as they juggle new security jobs in Europe and co-parenting their daughter Tali — but the duo has not found their way back to each other romantically, despite their obvious chemistry. When a massive security issue gets pinned on them, both former NCIS agents must work together to uncover the conspiracy and keep their family safe. Get ready for an “NCIS”-style international spy drama with a dose of rom-com goodness when this comes out in September. — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Mark Ruffalo, Alison Oliver in “Task” (Photo Credit: HBO) “Task” (HBO) — Sept. 7 Brad Ingelsby has done it again. The “Mare of Easttown” creator is back with another thrilling drama series set in the outskirts of Pennsylvania, this time focusing on two dueling protagonists you can’t help but root for played by Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey. “Task” follows the cat-and-mouse game between the pair that kicks off when Tom (Ruffalo) is assigned to lead a task force to investigate a string of violent robberies orchestrated by Robbie (Pelphrey). Both Ruffalo and Pelphrey are at the top of their game as they inhabit characters who, in the face of tragedy, will do anything to protect their family. “Task” also features a strong and compelling ensemble that includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox and Martha Plimpton. — Loree Seitz

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 5 (Hulu) “Only Murders in the Building” Season 5 (Hulu) — Sept. 9 Hulu’s favorite true-crime podcasting trio is returning to the Arconia with an offer viewers can’t refuse: an answer to who killed beloved doorman Lester at the end of “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4. In Season 5, Steve Martin’s Charles Haden-Savage, Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora will uncover a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires and old-school mobsters with the residents of the Arconia. The latest installment will feature returning faces like Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton and Nathan Lane, as well as a fresh lineup of celebrity suspects, including Tea Leoni, Logan Lerman, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key, Jermaine Fowler, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest and Bobby Cannavale. — Lucas Manfredi

Executive Producer Greg Nicotero in “Guts & Glory.” (Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC) “Guts & Glory” (Shudder and AMC+) — Sept. 9 Shudder will celebrate its 10th anniversary in style with a new reality competition series from horror legend and “Walking Dead” special effects makeup extraordinaire Greg Nicotero. “Guts & Glory” — which Nicotero has described as if “Survivor” and “The Blair Witch Project” had a baby — thrusts players into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected challenges, where they are confronted with their greatest fears in various scenarios. In addition to Nicotero, the AMC Studios production comes from Monster Agency Productions’ Brian Witten, White Label’s Chris Wagner, Salaryman’s Andrew Molina. Jeffrey F. January also serves as co-executive producer. It’s sure to be a scary good time! — LM

Laurie Davidson and Robin Wright in “The Girlfriend.” (Prime Video) “The Girlfriend” (Prime Video) — Sept. 10 “The Girlfriend” is a series built on Robin Wright and Olivia Cooke going head-to-head, and that combination of words should be enough to bring you in on their own. But, just in case you need more, the show — based on the Michelle Frances novel of the same name — sees Laura (Wright) struggle as her son brings home a new girlfriend, Cherry (Cooke). He’s had plenty of girlfriends before, but this one is more serious and Laura knows it. It doesn’t help that Cherry reminds her an awful lot of herself, but can give her son what she can’t. Is he the ultimate mama’s boy? Yes, it’s unsettling. Is it still fun to watch the two actresses fight over him and never know who’s the reliable narrator? Double yes. — Andi Ortiz

Kaitlin Olson in “High Potential” (ABC) “High Potential” Season 2 (ABC) — Sept. 16 “High Potential” upped the ante in its Season 1 finale by introducing a new game-obsessed criminal that Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) unknowingly came face-to-face with, and, luckily, showrunner Todd Harthan promised to address some of those cliffhangers at the start of Season 2. In addition to the new serialized villain, fans can look forward to jumping back into Morgan and the team’s investigations, as well as Morgan and Karadec’s slow burn relationship. Season 2 will also welcome “Shameless” star Steve Howey to the ABC procedural as new precinct captain Jesse Wagner, who is described as a savvy political animal packed with effortless charm. — LS

Jaz Sinclair in “Gen V” Season 2 (Credit: Prime Video) “Gen V” Season 2 (Prime Video) — Sept. 17 After a delayed launch due to the sudden and tragic death of cast member Chance Perdomo, “Gen V” is welcoming fans back to the Godolkin University campus. But this time around, there’s a new, more sinister dean, Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater). Last season left off with Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and her squad Jordan, Andre and Emma in a doorless, hospital-like facility with no idea how they got there. But in Season 2, it looks as if Marie was somehow able to escape and evade capture. While characters from “The Boys” have already made their crossover onto Godolkin, this is the first time “Gen V” viewers will see Starlight (Erin Moriarty) tap into the show. This means Marie and friends might stand a chance against Homelander (Anthony Starr), and they may even be able to get more answers about the Vought-made virus that can reverse the effects of Compound V. — RH

Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show.” (Apple TV+) “The Morning Show” Season 4 (Apple TV+) — Sept. 17 After a two-year absence, Apple TV+ is ready for a new round of morning news and media mayhem with another season of “The Morning Show.” Season 3 ended with Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) arranging a merger between UBN and a competing network, to stop her then boyfriend and tech mogul Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) from gaining control of the media company. As for Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), she faced prison as she turned herself into the feds for hiding evidence of her brother participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The new episodes flash forward to spring 2024, with the newly merged network preparing to cover the Summer Olympics and recovering from a severe round of layoffs. Alex now helps lead the company alongside Stella (Greta Lee) and new partner Celine Dumont (Marion Cotillard), and circumstance helps get Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) a second chance in the anchor desk. We can’t wait to see where this Emmy-nominated drama will take us next. — JAB

Jude Law and Jason Bateman in “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) — Sept. 18 “Ozark” star Jason Bateman makes his television return this fall in “Black Rabbit,” a new crime thriller from “King Richard” screenwriter Zach Baylin and co-creator Kate Susman. Bateman directs the first two episodes and stars as the black-sheep brother of Jude Law’s Jake Friedkin, the owner of an up-and-coming New York City restaurant. When Bateman’s Vince wanders back into Jake’s life, he brings with him a parade of dangerous, criminal problems that threaten to destroy everything Law’s hustler entrepreneur has built. It all looks just as dark, grimy and violent as fans of “Ozark” would hope, and Bateman and Law have the potential to emerge as one of this year’s best and most unlikely screen TV duos. Go ahead and make your reservation in advance now. — Alex Welch

McKinley Freeman and Emayatzy Corinealdi in “Reasonable Doubt” Season 3 (Disney/Parrish Lewis) “Reasonable Doubt” Season 3 (Hulu) — Sept. 18 Even though she was able to free her best friend Shanelle (Shannon Kane), the baby mama bombshell in the Season 2 finale means Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) has a lot on her plate and even bigger cases to handle in the courtroom. From Season 1 to Season 3, the stakes have only gotten higher, and the show has continued to welcome newcomers into the fold. This time around Jax needs Corey Cash’s help (Morris Chestnut) on a new case surrounding a child star who’s found himself in a messy dilemma. And in the midst of that, Bill Sterling, a new attorney, (Joseph Sikora) has his eye on Jax and the partner position at their firm. Just like before, Jax will have to pull all the stops to keep her personal and professional life intact. — RH

A still from “Haunted Hotel.” (Netflix) “Haunted Hotel” (Netflix) — Sept. 19 Just in time for the Halloween season, Netflix will bring viewers into the Haunted Hotel this September. This adult animated series follows a single mother of two who runs The Undervale, a struggling hotel haunted by a slew of ghosts — including her deceased brother. What’s more, the ghosts have some ideas on how to get the hotel back in shape. Also along for the ride is Abaddon, a little boy possessed by a demon. “Haunted Hotel” was created by Matt Roller, who previously wrote for Dan Harmon series like “Community” and “Rick and Morty.” Roller recently served as a co-EP on Harmon’s “Krapopolis.” Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides and Jimmi Simpson are among the voice cast. — Casey Loving

Sylvester Stallone in “Tulsa King” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Paramount+) “Tulsa King” Season 3 (Paramount+) — Sept. 21 “Tulsa King” has had a tumultuous journey to the small screen so far, particularly when it came to the on-again/off-again involvement of Terence Winter, the “Boardwalk Empire” creator who initially served as showrunner before attempting to step down, only to get roped back in for Season 2. Now Winter is fully divorced from the Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama, created and produced by Paramount+ favorite Taylor Sheridan, with Dave Erickson tapped as the new showrunner. What will change? Not a lot, most likely. Stallone is back as Dwight Manfredi, an East Coast leg-breaker who is relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, by the family. And Frank Grillo, Annabella Sciorra and Neal McDonough, introduced in the second season, will be back for this new year (they join Martin Starr, Jay Will, Garret Hedlund and Dana Delany, who have been with the show since the beginning). What’s fun about this season of “Tulsa King” (which has already been renewed for Season 4, don’t you worry), is that it will set up Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington, Jr., a contemporary of Manfredi’s, who will star in his own spinoff, “NOLA King.” We love a backdoor pilot! (Erickson was meant to work on the new series but his commitments to both “Tulsa King” and Sheridan’s “Mayor of Kingstown,” has the show searching for a new leader.) Time to find someone to wear the crown. — Drew Taylor

Ethan Hawke as Lee Raybon in “The Lowdown.” (Shane Brown/FX) “The Lowdown” (FX) — Sept. 23 Sterlin Harjo is back! The creator behind FX’s critically adored “Reservation Dogs” returns with another Oklahoma-set story, this time in the metropolis of Tulsa instead of the outskirts of the Sooner State. Ethan Hawke plays self-proclaimed “truthstorian” Lee Raybon, a troublemaker convinced he’s uncovered a conspiracy involving the city. Drawing from noir, the series boasts a colorful cast of characters that includes Keith David, Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson and Tracy Letts — many of whom are Oklahomans themselves. We’re in for a wild, wholly original ride. — Adam Chitwood

Molly Parker and Anya Banerjee in “Doc.” (Fox) “Doc” Season 2 (Fox) — Sept. 23 Fox’s soapy medical drama is back for more medical mystery and memory loss exploration this fall, and adding a big name to its ensemble. Season 1 introduced us to Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker), who lost eight years of her memory after a brain injury and lost both medical training and key moments in her personal life. This season follows as she continues to regain her standing at her hospital, and also has her grappling with a new head of internal medicine, played by “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman. Amy is also caught in a big love triangle between her ex-husband and her current boyfriend, which left to a big finale cliffhanger. There will be a lot for the good doctor to address when she’s back on-call this September. — JAB

“Golden Bachelor” star Mel Owens attends the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Credit: John Nacion/WireImage) “The Golden Bachelor” Season 2 (ABC) — Sept. 24 After two years, the phenomenon is back. “The Golden Bachelor” will make its grand return with a new leading man: NFLer-turned-lawyer Mel Owens. Owens got off to a rocky start with “Bachelor” nation after saying on a podcast he wanted to cut any women over 60 (“The Golden Bachelor” Season 1 featured a group of 22 women in their 60s and 70s), though he later said those comments were “insensitive” and apologized in-person to his season’s contestants. Perhaps Owens will change viewers’ minds when the season starts rolling out, and, of course, the show will introduce a slew of new women who could become fan-favorites like “The Golden Bachelor” alum Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts, who has been appearing on “Bachelor in Paradise.” — LS

Gary Oldman in “Slow Horses” Season 5 (Apple TV+) “Slow Horses” Season 5 (Apple TV+) — Sept. 24 Rejoice! “Slow Horses,” TV’s most reliable drama, returns with yet another new season this fall. Picking up where its tumultuous fourth season left off, “Slow Horses” Season 5 follows the Apple TV+ series’ crew of outcast heroes — headed by Gary Oldman’s gloriously flatulent Jackson Lamb — as they get caught up in another dangerous conspiracy. The case this time involves a disturbing series of terror and cyberattacks that leave London’s many spies and everyday citizens reeling. The new season will be the last overseen by original showrunner Will Smith, whose tenure with the series has resulted in one of the best multi-season runs of any TV show of the past five years. There’s no reason to believe that “Slow Horses” Season 5 will tarnish that legacy. On the contrary, Smith’s departure only suggests that the new season may end up being even more impactful than “Slow Horses” fans have come to expect from the spy thriller’s episodes — and that’s saying a lot. — AW

Mae Martin and Toni Collette in “Wayward” (Michael Gibson/Netflix) “Wayward” (Netflix) — Sept. 25 Comedian and writer Mae Martin is back this fall with “Wayward,” their first scripted series since the short-lived Netflix original “Feel Good.” The new limited series marks a tonal shift for Martin away from the romantic dramedy of “Feel Good” and toward a much darker zone. Set in the fictional town of Tall Pines, the series stars Toni Collette as the enigmatic but sinister leader of a local school for troubled teens that — much like the town in which it is based — seems to harbor dangerous, troubling secrets. Much has been kept under wraps about “Wayward,” but few could have expected that Martin would follow up their last series with a surreal thriller that looks to have more in common with the films of David Lynch and M. Night Shyamalan. The quality of Martin’s past work, as well as Collette’s undeniable star power, make “Wayward” a can’t-miss show this fall, regardless of whether you’re already a fan of Martin’s or not. — AW

Anthony Boyle in “House of Guinness” (Ben Blackall/Netflix) “House of Guinness” (Netflix) — Sept. 25 There’s no rest for the wicked — or, apparently, Steven Knight. The busy TV creator already unveiled the first season of his ambitious boxing drama “A Thousand Blows” earlier this year and was hired in July to pen the next James Bond film. That’d be enough to accomplish in one year for most Hollywood creatives, but not Knight, who is set to roll out “House of Guinness” this year as well. Another historical drama from the “Peaky Blinders” writer, the series follows the four heirs of the Guinness brewing company (played by Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle, Emily Fairn and Fionn O’Shea) in 1860s Dublin following the death of their immensely wealthy father. Like many of Knight’s past series, “House of Guinness” promises to shine a spotlight on an intriguing, if niche, period of European history. This time, though, Knight has chosen a story that practically invites you to pour yourself a beer and sit down on your couch to watch. Given the addictive quality of Knight’s best TV ventures, you might as well plan on doing just that when “House of Guinness” premieres in September. — AW

Jessica Chastain in “The Savant” (Courtesy of Apple TV+) “The Savant” (Apple TV+) — Sept. 26 Apple TV+ continues its dive into crime thrillers and “The Savant” is the latest hyped offering. The limited series stars Jessica Chastain as the titular Savant — an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act. Chastain’s character juggles being a mom by day and tracking down and identifying domestic terrorists by night. The series is based on a story from “Cosmopolitan” and also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste and guest star Pablo Schreiber. — Jacob Bryant

Matthew Lewis in “Murder Before Evensong.” (Acorn TV) “Murder Before Evensong” (Acorn TV) — Sept. 29 Set in 1980s rural England, “Murder Before Evensong” follows a rector investigating his own congregation after a murder is committed at his church. Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” film series, stars as Canon Daniel Clement, a man forced to look closer at his quiet town when death comes to their door. David Moore directed “Murder Before Evensong” for Acorn TV, with a screenplay by Nick Hicks-Beach. The six-episode series is based on the book of the same name by English priest Richard Coles. This novel is the first in a series of Canon Clement mysteries by Coles. Joining Lewis in the cast are Amanda Redman, Amit Shah and Adam James. — CL

Glen Powell in “Chad Powers” (Credit: Hulu) “Chad Powers” (Hulu) — Sept. 30 Every streamer wants their own “Ted Lasso” – a feel-good, sports-adjacent comedy led by a central, starry performance. And, on the outset, “Chad Powers” looks just like that. It stars America’s sweetheart Glen Powell as an egotistical football player who, years after ruining his own career, reconfigures himself — with the help of some lifelike prosthetics — as a doofus young phenom. But the series, created by Powell and “Loki” creator Michael Waldron and based on an Eli Manning character from his ESPN+ series, is edgier and more unpredictable. In fact, “Chad Powers” probably shares more DNA with “Eastbound and Down,” HBO’s beloved cult comedy about a disgraced baseball star (played, perfectly, by Danny McBride), than it does with Apple TV+’s sweet soccer coach. Does the central premise strain credibility? Absolutely. This is a character who is literally inspired by “Mrs. Doubtfire” to go undercover and whose physical similarities are very apparent. But that doesn’t really matter when you’re having this much fun. Powell is surrounded by a superb supporting cast that includes Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Clayne Crawford and Perry Mattfeld, and he commits to the bit so hard that it’s impossible not to fall for its goofy charms. What could have been a stuck-in-the-1980s high concept relic is instead something vital and alive. — DT

Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix) “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix) — Oct. 3 There’s one real-life figure who’s inspired nearly every fictionalized serial killer brought to film and television: Ed Gein. That’s who Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk are focusing on in the third season of their Emmy-winning “Monster” anthology series. Known as “the Butcher of Plainfield” or “the Plainfield Ghoul,” Gein gained notoriety in the 1950s for digging up graves and making keepsakes from the bodies. He later confessed to killing two women but was found legally insane and committed to a mental institute. It’s Gein’s story that inspired Robert Bloch’s novel “Psycho” as well as Alfred Hitchcock’s film of the same name, which forever changed how serial killers were portrayed. In the Netflix version, Charlie Hunnam will star as Gein alongside Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, Olivia Williams and Suzzana Son. Hollander will portray Hitchcock, which implies this season will likely be as much about Gein’s crimes as how they’ve been culturally interpreted. — Kayla Cobb

A still from “House of David.” (Wonder Project) “House of David” (Prime Video) — Oct. 5 After David killed Goliath in the Season 1 finale (spoiler alert!), the biblical drama series will return to follow David’s rise to the throne, as he steps into a new role as king of Israel and fulfills his destiny. The young king must navigate palace politics, his own family’s jealousy and relationships with increased love and power. Michael Iskander returns as David, along with Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang and Indy Lewis. The faith-based drama will initially be exclusive to Wonder Project subscribers, a new subscription costing Prime Video subscribers an additional $8.99/month. Season 2 will be available for all Prime Video subscribers at a later date. — TP

Liam Oh and Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope in “Boots.” (Alfonso “Pompo” Bresciani/Netflix) “Boots” (Netflix) — Oct. 9 Set in the 1990s US Marine Corps, this one-hour coming-of-age comedy follows two young cadets living in the era of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” “Boots” centers around closeted Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer) and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh) as they join a group of recruits at training camp. Pushing the limits both mentally and physically, this ensemble finds friendship, resilience and a sense of self in this fun-loving comedy. The eight-episode series comes from creator and co-showrunner Andy Parker (“Tales of the City,” “Imposters”), showrunner Jennifer Cecil (“Umbrella Academy,” “One Tree Hill”) and the late Norman Lear as executive producer. — TP

Chris O’Donnell in “9-1-1: Nashville.” (Disney/Jake Giles Netter) “9-1-1: Nashville” (ABC) — Oct. 9 After saying goodbye to its Texas-set spinoff, the “9-1-1” franchise is not going too far for its next iteration. ABC’s offshoot set in Nashville centers around the first responders led by Capt. Don Sharpe (Chris O’Donnell), and is believed to lean more toward the family drama territory given his marriage to Blythe (Jessica Capshaw), who belongs to one of the city’s most prominent families. Just like the flagship series, we can expect wild emergencies and even wilder personal conflicts when this show debuts in October. And with it comes new seasons of Thursday night staples “9-1-1” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” which should make for an epic TV lineup. — JAB

Kathy Bates in “Matlock.” (Sonja Flemming/CBS) “Matlock” Season 2 (CBS) — Oct. 12 “Matlock” Season 2 will dive right back into the CBS show’s central mystery, which left off with Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) mulling over whether she would stay silent about Julian’s (Jason Ritter) involvement in covering up the Willbrexa study that could’ve taken opioids off the market years earlier, potentially sparing Matty (Kathy Bates) and countless other people impacted by the opioid crisis. Beyond a potential shift in her relationship with Olympia depending on her decision, changes are also afoot in Matty’s personal life after a man claiming to be Alfie’s father showed up at her door. Fans can also look forward to “One Day at a Time” and “Pulse” star Justina Machado appearing in Season 2 as Eva, “a formidable, smart and ambitious attorney” who happens to be the fourth ex-wife of Jacobson Moore managing partner Howard “Senior” Markston (Beau Bridges). — LS

Tony Cavalero, Harriet Dyer and Tim Meadows in “DMV.” (Bertrand Calmeau /CBS) “DMV” (CBS) — Oct. 13 If you’re looking for another workplace sitcom, look no further than “DMV,” which sees a group of quirky and lovable characters making minimum wage as they do the thankless job of working at the DMV, leaning on each other as they deal with customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door. “DMV” stars Harriet Dyer (“Colin From Accounts”), Tim Meadows (“Mean Girls”), Alex Tarrant (“NCIS: Hawai’i”), Tony Cavalero (“The Righteous Gemstones”) and Gigi Zumbado (“Heart Eyes”). — LS

Maya Rudolph in “Loot.” (Apple TV+) “Loot” Season 3 (Apple TV+) — Oct. 15 Billionaire Molly Wells left a lot of questions the last time “Loot” was on the air, and we’ll finally get some answers this fall. Season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy ended with Maya Rudolph’s lovable rich lady boarding a flight to an undisclosed location after professing her love to her colleague Arthur (Nate Faxon) — seemingly set to disappear out of embarrassment. Surely something will bring her back to the efforts of her charitable foundation, led by Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), where she pledged to use her wealth to help people in need. There’s also a lingering mystery surrounding the secret organization of other billionaires who threatened to stop her by any means necessary, so let’s hope Molly can find her way out of this mess. — JAB

Michael Chernus and Michael Angarano in “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy.” (Brooke Palmer/Peacock) “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” (Peacock) — Oct. 16 Here’s one fall TV premiere that true-crime fanatics will not want to miss. “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” comes from “Dr. Death” and “The Girl From Plainville” creator Patrick Macmanus and attempts to bring to life the story of one of America’s most infamous — and feared — serial killers. “Severance” star Michael Chernus plays the series’ eponymous, real-life murderer in a drama that promises to depict not only Gacy’s chilling killing spree in the 1970s, but also the legal and law enforcement efforts that were undertaken to try to bring the oft-called “Killer Clown” to justice. Gabriel Luna, James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland and Michael Angarano also star in the limited series. The subject matter will inevitably make “Devil in Disguise” a bit too difficult for some viewers to watch, but everyone else may want to add its premiere date to their calendars now. — AW

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell star in “The Diplomat.” (Credit: Netflix) “The Diplomat” Season 3 (Netflix) — Oct. 16 After the Season 2 finale of “The Diplomat” granted VP Grace Penn (Allison Janney) the keys to the presidency, Season 3 will see Keri Russell’s Kate Wyler torn in knots as she evaluates whether she should expose Grace’s involvement in a terrorist plot. Dynamics are also shaken up when Grace’s husband Todd (Bradley Whitford) also enters the picture, and when Kate assumes a position where she can keep an eye on Grace “at all times” from the White House, potentially removing her from her current position as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. — LS

Donnie Wahlberg reprises his role as Danny Reagan in “Boston Blue.” (John Paul Filo/CBS) “Boston Blue” (CBS) — Oct. 17 After fighting crime in New York City alongside his family for 14 seasons, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is heading to a new city for a different adventure. CBS’ “Boston Blue” will aim to hold on to the Friday night magic of flagship series “Blue Bloods,” as Danny takes a position as a Boston PD and is partnered with Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a noted police family. The show will center around crimes in the city as well as family dynamics, including the relationship between Danny and his youngest son Sean (Mika Amonsen). The new series closes out an action-packed Friday lineup for CBS that also includes “Fire Country” and its new spinoff series “Sheriff Country.” — JAB

“Mr. Scorsese” (Apple TV+) “Mr. Scorsese” (Apple TV+) — Oct. 17 Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese will have the camera turned on him this October with the release of the five-part Apple TV+ documentary series “Mr. Scorsese.” Directed by Rebecca Miller (the writer/director behind films like “Angela” and “Maggie’s Plan”), the docuseries delves into Scorsese’s long-spanning career as a filmmaker, which dates back to his 1967 feature debut “Who’s That Knocking at My Door?” Since then, Scorsese has directed a number of notable films, including “Taxi Driver, “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” “The Departed” (which won Best Picture at the Oscars), “The Wolf of Wall Street” and, most recently, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Scorsese has additionally been a lifelong advocate and champion of film preservation. On top of conversations with Scorsese himself, the docuseries features interviews with friends and collaborators Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jodie Foster, Margot Robbie and longtime editor Thelma Schoonmaker, among others. — CL

Blake Shelton and Keith Urban in “The Road.” (Lauren “Lo” Smith/CBS) “The Road” (CBS) — Oct. 19 “The Road” presents a twist on the traditional singing competition series. Twelve rising country music stars will have the chance to open for Keith Urban in cities across the United States as they compete to determine who has what it takes to make it on the road. The docu-follow format allows viewers to get an inside look at the life of a touring musician as the up-and-comers navigate it for the first time. “The Road” will be executive produced by Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan, who will make cameos throughout the season. — TP

Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in “Nobody Wants This.” (Erin Simkin/Netflix) “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 (Netflix) — Oct. 23 Get ready to experience the fireworks between Adam Brody’s Noah and Kristen Bell’s Joanne all over again when “Nobody Wants This” returns this fall. After pledging that their love for each other goes beyond religious divisions, Season 2 will follow the couple as they merge their lives – and loved ones — together, per the official logline, which confirms their challenge now “is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.” Viewers are in for even more heartwarming moments when Leighton Meester, Brody’s real-life spouse, appears as Joanne’s the middle school nemesis. — LS

Nicholas Denton and Elizabeth McGovern in “Anne Rice’s Talamasca,”(David Gennard/AMC) “Anne Rice’s Talamasca” (AMC and AMC+) — Oct. 26 AMC’s Anne Rice universe expands this fall with “Talamasca: The Secret,” which might just, maybe, make the wait for “The Vampire Lestat” a little less painful. At the very least, we know we can count on “Interview With the Vampire” star Eric Bogosian to cross over, after Daniel Molloy had dealings with the secret society of paranormal investigators in “Interview” Season 2. Nicholas Denton stars as an aspiring lawyer who gets tangled up in the supernatural world of the Talamasca in the new series, and promises to bring a new angle to the affairs of the vampires and witches of Anne Rice’s universe — and all the other monsters and demons therein. William Fitchner, Elizabeth McGovern and Jason Schwartzman also star. — Haleigh Foutch

Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman and True Whitaker in “I Love LA” (HBO) “I Love LA” (HBO) — Nov. 2 Perhaps one of the most anticipated shows this fall is HBO’s “I Love LA,” from rising star Rachel Sennott. Following a codependent friend group that reunites, navigating how the time apart, ambition and new relationships have changed them, Sennott’s fans have hoped the new series will fill the niche of Lena Dunham’s “Girls.” In addition to writing and executive producing the show, Sennott will star alongside Odessa A’zion (“Sitting in Bars with Cake,” “Grand Army”), Jordan Firstman (“Rotting in the Sun,” “Dave”), True Whitaker (“Godfather of Harlem”) and Josh Hutcherson (“The Hunger Games”). — LS

Wendi McLendon-Covey in “St. Denis Medical.” (NBC) “St. Denis Medical” Season 2 (NBC) — Nov. 3 NBC’s medical comedy series made an impression, garnering strong ratings as it introduced its band of kooky medical professionals working at a fictional Oregon hospital. Season 2 will pick up after Joyce (Wenid McLendon-Covey) secured a sizable donation to the hospital’s funding, which now puts her in a predicament on the best way to spend it. The hospital is no stranger to great comedic guest stars, but viewers can expect a guest appearance from “Love Island USA” host Ariana Madix as a new doctor. — JAB

Season 2 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” (Credit: Netflix) “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 (Netflix) — Nov. 4 Season 2 of “Squid Game: The Challenge” has found its new round of 456 players, all of whom have their minds set on winning $4.56 million, despite some bumps and bruises in the form of complaints claiming inhumane working conditions and mixed reviews from some fans who felt the reality show ignored the mother show’s anti-capitalist theme. This season, like the first, continues to recreate the “Squid Game” games that gave fans chills from the original series, while introducing some fresh challenges, new alliances and the same thrilling experience. — RH

Mathew Macfadyen in “Death by Lightning” (Credit: Larry Horricks/Netflix) “Death by Lightning” (Netflix) — Nov. 6 David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the minds behind HBO fantasy series “Game of Thrones” and Netflix’s sci-fi extravaganza “The Three Body Problem,” are back. But this time they are more interested in actual history than fabled lore. Based on the 2011 nonfiction book “Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President” by Candice Millard, “Death by Lightning” is focused on the American presidency of James Garfield (Michael Shannon) leading up to his assassination by Charles J. Guiteau (Matthew Macfayden), a mentally ill lawyer who believed that he was essential to getting Garfield elected. With a cast of colorful characters in supporting roles (Nick Offerman, Betty Gilpin, Bradley Whitford and Shea Whigham) and a slice of history that hasn’t been regurgitated a million times before, “Death by Lightning” should be essential, must-watch TV. And something you can gladly talk to your dad about (he’ll love it.). — DT

Dakota Fanning as Jenny, Sarah Snook as Marissa in “All Her Fault” (Peacock) “All Her Fault” (Peacock) — Nov. 6 Sarah Snook is back on TV with “All Her Fault,” a thrilling new mystery series that starts with every parent’s nightmare when Marissa Irvine (Snook) goes to pick up her son, Milo, from a playdate and he isn’t there, nor is the mother who set up the playdate. As Marissa, her husband (Jake Lacy) and their close circle of friends and family (Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis) put all their resources into finding Milo, Marissa is confronted with new facts every moment that make her question her family and her newfound friendship with a fellow mom (Dakota Fanning). “All Her Fault” also stars Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud and Kartiah Vergara. — LS

Rhea Seehorn in Apple TV+’s “Pluribus” (Credit: Apple TV) “Pluribus” (Apple TV+) — Nov. 7 People who have been waiting long years for Vince Gilligan’s next show outside of the “Breaking Bad” universe finally get their patience rewarded with Apple TV+’s “Pluribus.” Perhaps the most enticing aspect of the series outside of it being Gilligan’s next big show is that almost nothing at all is known about it. We know it’s a sci-fi show and we have a chin-scratching logline that reads “The most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.” That twofer should get most people through the door, but add the cherry on top that is “Better Call Saul” standout Rhea Seehorn starring in the series and we’re looking at one of the most hyped shows of 2025. — JB

Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs and Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis in “The Beast in Me” (Netflix) “The Beast in Me” (Netflix) — Nov. 13 If you’re looking for your next dark mystery series for the fall, “The Beast in Me” just might be it. In the new Netflix series, Claire Danes stars as author Aggie Wiggs, who has receded from public life since the tragic death of her son. But inspiration strikes when she meets her new neighbor, Nile Jarvis (Matthew Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Hailing from Gabe Rotter (“The X-Files”) and executive produced by Jodie Foster, “The Beast in Me” promises to be a compelling watch as Aggie hunts down Niles’ demons while hiding from her own. — LS

“Stranger Things” Season 5 (Netflix) “Stranger Things” Season 5 Part 1 (Netflix) — Nov. 26 – Drew The fifth (and final) season of Matt and Ross Duffer’s “Stranger Things” is, at long last, here. And Netflix’s flagship series is looking to go out with a bang. As with most thing “Stranger Things,” actual details are scarce, but we do know that it takes place in the fall of 1987, following the apocalyptic finale of last season. The gang (Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp) are looking to find and kill the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), which is complicated by the fact that the military is after Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). “Terminator” favorite Linda Hamilton joins the cast as a new character, Dr. Kay, and old standbys like David Harbour and Winona Ryder return. Also, Frank Darabont, who directed the decidedly “Stranger Things” adjacent “The Mist” and created “The Walking Dead,” will direct two episodes this season, which is very exciting. And episodes this year are going to be released in three segments – the first four chapters will debut on Thanksgiving, the next three on Christmas Day and the series finale on New Year’s Eve. But didn’t you always want to spend the holidays in Hawkins? — DT

Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in “All’s Fair” (Photo Credit: Hulu) “All’s Fair” (Hulu) — Fall After starring in “American Horror Story,” Kim Kardashian is returning to television and Ryan Murphy’s universe. Described by Murphy as “a high-end, glossy, and sexy adult procedural,” “All’s Fair” follows an all-female divorce law firm in Los Angeles. The mega-celebrity will star as the firm’s owner, attorney Allura Grant. In addition to Kardashian, the upcoming drama stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. Murphy writes, directs and executive produces the Hulu legal drama with both Kardashian and Close executive producing. — KC

Warner Bros. Animation “Bat-Fam” (Prime Video) — Fall A few years ago, back when Warner Bros. was doing its big content dump, selling off finished products while others it simply abandoned, Prime Video was able to get into the “Batman” business. They won a pair of highly coveted titles — “Batman: Caped Crusader,” a more mature continuation of the beloved “Batman: The Animated Series” from the ‘90s; and “Merry Little Batman,” a lively animated feature that mixed “Home Alone” with “The Dark Knight.” “Merry Little Batman” premiered on the service back in 2023, just in time for Christmas. Now, we finally have the spinoff series that we have been pining for. “Bat-Fam” sees Damian Wayne (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), Bruce Wayne (Luke Wilson) and Alfred Pennyworth (James Cromwell), all return, joined by as-yet-unannounced new stars. According to the official synopsis, we will follow the characters “as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a super family.” And thankfully the movie’s singular animation style has been maintained. Talk about super. — DT

Tim Robinson headshot “The Chair Company” (HBO) — October After “Detroiters” and “I Think You Should Leave,” Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin are reuniting once again. “The Chair Company” focuses on William Ronald Trosper (Robinson), a man who starts investigating an elaborate conspiracy after an embarrassing work accident. At the moment, little is known about “The Chair Company” other than the series stars Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis and Lou Diamond Phillips. Also, Adam McKay executive produces this comedy alongside Andrew DeYoung, who directed Robinson’s critically-acclaimed “Friendship.” But if Robinson and Kanin’s past collaborations are anything to go by, there’s going to be a lot of screaming, some of the biggest weirdos you’ve ever witnessed and probably a surprise hotdog or two. Oh, also, it’s going to be so funny it will cause you physical pain. — KC