The 7 Best New Movies Streaming Free on Tubi Right Now

Wondering what to watch this weekend? Whether you are looking for horror, comedy or something you have never heard of before, you can probably find it on Tubi this month. The ad-supported streaming service has stealthily become one of the best streaming destinations for cinephiles in recent years — and heck, you don’t even need an account to start watching. This month’s new-on-Tubi offerings range from some of Quentin Tarantino’s best to iconic ’90s comedies and one of the scariest movies of the last 10 years. Whatever you are looking for, here’s a hand-picked list of the best new movies on Tubi in April 2025.

Miramax ‘Kill Bill: Volume 1″ (2003) Tubi has both of the “Kill Bill” movies streaming free right now, so if you like to think of them as “The Whole Bloody Affair,” you can watch them both back-to-back for the full experience. However, they were initially released a year apart, and when “Volume 1” hit theaters in 2003, it was a shotgun blast of cinematic mayhem — Tarantino at his most loose, playful and gleefully referential. A profane, blood-spattered ode to vintage films, from Kung Fu to exploitation to Samurai cinema, “Kill Bill” is one of the greatest revenge sagas of the 21st Century, led by an unforgettable Uma Thurman as The Bride. In true Tarantino fashion, it’s so openly inspired by so many myriad references that it becomes its own singular thing, and a spectacular one at that.

Neon “Shirley” (2020) If the return of “The Handmaid’s Tale” has you hankering for more of Elisabeth Moss’ spectacular performances, there is a slept-on 2020 indie drama that might just fit the bill. Not quite a biopic, the film tells a semi-fictional tale about legendary author Shirley Jackson (played by Moss) and her husband (played by Michael Stuhlbarg) in a prickly, extremely “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”-ish power play. Known for her elusive, unconventional films, including “Madeline’s Madeline” and “Thou Wast Mild and Lovely,” director Josephine Decker does not deliver the Shirley Jackson movie anyone would have expected, but a challenging, claustrophobic character piece about a tangled knot of inspiration, desire and destruction.

MGM “Fighting With My Family” (2019) Coming off of her breakout roles in “Lady Macbeth” and “Outlaw King,” Florence Pugh had a trio of can’t-miss movies in 2019 that cemented her as one of the most versatile up-and-coming actors in the business: the Oscar-winning drama “Little Women,” her instantly iconic horror turn “Midsommar” and the lesser-known but perhaps most delightful of all, “Fighting With my Family.” Written and directed by Stephen Merchant, the sports drama is inspired by the true story of beloved wrestler Saraya (played by Pugh), who strives to find balance between her tight-knit WWE superfan fan family and the cutthroat world of Pro wrestling. Also starring Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn and Jack Lowden, it’s a super-sweet, feel-good sports movie that’s all heart. Read Next

Florence Pugh Reveals Why She 'Can't Do' Roles Like 'Midsommar' Again

Universal “Liar Liar” (1997) Nobody does it quite like Jim Carrey and the generational funnyman was arguably in his finest form in the 1997 family comedy, “Liar Liar.” Carrey stars as a duplicitous attorney and deadbeat dad, who finds his carefully constructed schtick comes to a halt when his son’s birthday wish — that his father can’t lie for a single day — comes true and turns his life upside down in just 24 hours. There’s never been a better fit for Carrey’s signature physical comedy than a man who’s lost control of his faculties, fighting with his whole body not to tell the truth.

Universal “Death Becomes Her” (1992) It’s not often you get an A-list ensemble and revered filmmaker on board for a completely campy horror-comedy, which is part of what makes “Death Becomes Her” such a rarity and a gem. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis in refreshingly atypical roles for each (especially Willis), “Death Becomes Her” follows two vain women as desperate rivals who connive to one-up each other and steal the other’s man, cemented in the status of that competition from their humble origins all the way through immortality. Game-changing practical effects, fearlessly committed performances by some of cinema’s greats, rich cinematography and clever editing, “Death Becomes Her” boasts a lot to ooh and ahh over despite its undeniable messiness. But at the end of the day, it’s unforgettable because it’s just so fun; cruelly playful and completely committed to the bit.

“Wrath of Man” (United Artists Releasing) “Wrath of Man” (2021) “Wrath of Man” is an unusual entry in Guy Ritchie’s resume. As the title suggests, it’s angrier and darker than the bulk of his signature cheeky crime fare, starring Jason Statham as a crime boss who goes on a revenge spree after the death of his son (the film still has his signature silly names, don’t you worry about that — in fact, it might have the best of them all with Josh Hartnett’s Boy Sweat Dave, rivaled only by “Legend of the Sword’s” Goose Fat Bill). It sets up what at first seems like a fairly straightforward thriller around a botched armored truck robbery, but told in four acts, the film bucks genre tropes at every turn, winding down an unexpected, surprisingly bleak path of vengeance.