The 7 Best New Movies Streaming Free on Tubi in October

October is in full swing, and there are a whole slew of movies now available to choose from over on Tubi. So, allow us to narrow it down.
Tubi is a free streamer that doesn’t require an account of any kind to start watching. That means you do have to watch movies with ads, but otherwise, it costs you nothing. They have a pretty deep library too, with movies from various studios. Of course, that means it can take a minute to decide what you want to check out.
To help you out, we took a look at all the new offerings on Tubi this month, and picked out the seven best from the list.
You can find the seven best new movies on Tubi below.
A League of Their Own (1992)
October is the time for post-season, playoff baseball, and if your team didn’t make it, it can be rough (it can be even rougher if they did, depending on the team). But “A League of Their Own” is always a fun time, and scratches that baseball itch. Starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis, it tells the story of the first women’s professional baseball league.
Long Shot
“Long Shot” doesn’t hit Tubi until about halfway through the month, but when it arrives, you should absolutely give it a watch if you haven’t yet. Starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen as an implausible couple — where she’s the literal Secretary of State, no less — the film works way better than you’d expect. Their dynamic is fun, the romance is believable, and Theron gets to call Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury “eye patch guy.” No notes.
When Harry Met Sally
Not only is it one of the most beloved classic rom-coms out there, but “When Harry Met Sally” is also a perfect movie for getting into the Fall vibes. Starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal (and Carrie Fisher, in one of her excellent non-“Star Wars” roles), it’s just a perfect cozy comfort film.
Osmosis Jones
Remember “Osmosis Jones”? Probably not — at least not in much specific detail. This movie is one of those that you either saw all the time, or completely missed, and either way, it’s worth checking out. It stars Chris Rock as a white blood cell, who teams up with a cold pill to protect his human from a virus. Yes, really. It’s goofy and educational all at once.
Space Jam (1996)
If Michael Jordan could take a break from basketball to play baseball, you can take a break from post-season baseball to revisit one of the best basketball movies of all time. It’s as goofy and delightful as you remember it being, and who couldn’t use a laugh right now?
The Green Mile
Yes, we have double Tom Hanks on this list, but he’s Tom Hanks, so who can blame us? Be warned: if you haven’t seen The Green Mile, it might break you a bit, emotionally. Even if you have seen it, the same will probably happen. Based on the Stephen King novel, it takes place in a prison, focusing on an inmate on death row. We won’t get into spoilers, just have tissues ready.
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
It’s October, and that means you’re about to get a pretty big influx of candy in your house. So, why not embrace it by eating that candy while watching “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”? It’s pure silliness, anchored by an incredible Gene Wilder performance, and it’s worth returning to.