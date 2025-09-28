7 Best New Movies Streaming on Peacock in September 2025 | Photos

The bird’s definitely got the word, and the word is, there’s some new titles on NBC’s Peacock this month.

The year’s about to end, but some new films have officially dropped on the streamer, including two of Quentin Tarantino’s hit films, one of which is his highest-grossing film of all time. Plus, there’s a 2025 thriller that makes the list and a supernatural classic that helped cement M. Night Shymalan’s Hollywood career.

Check out all our selections below.

“Django Unchained” (Sony Pictures) “Django Unchained” (2012) Quentin Tarantino’s antebellum-set spaghetti Western-styled Oscar-winning film triumphed at the box office when it hit theaters in 2012, marking another exceptional career achievement for Foxx, becoming Tarantino’s highest-grossing film ($426 million) and Leonardo DiCaprio’s first villain role. Foxx plays a newly freed Black man named Django who accompanies a bounty hunter who’s on a mission to capture the most wanted criminals. While on their journey, they end up coming across a plantation owned by a shady businessman named Calvin Candie, where Django finds his long-lost wife.

Universal Pictures “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” Just as the title states, in Judd Apatow’s debut as a feature film director, Steve Carell plays a 40-year-old electronics store worker whose friends push him to finally lose his virginity. It’s a side-cracking comedy with a light-hearted story that balances how raunchy it can be at times. Carell co-wrote the film alongside Apatow, and his performance ultimately helped him land his role on the NBC sitcom “The Office.”

“The Breakfast Club” (Universal Pictures) “The Breakfast Club” (1985) John Hughes’ dramatic teen flick is one of the most classic high school films of all time. The movie follows five students, who all come from different backgrounds and social groups at their school, as they sit through an hours-long Saturday detention. While there, the group discovers that even though they share their own unique qualities, they have more in common than what first meets the eye.

Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment in “The Sixth Sense” (Disney) “The Sixth Sense” (1999) Arguably M. Night Shyamalan’s most famous film, and a classic of all classics, as it contains one of the most quoted lines in all movie history: “I see dead people.” “The Sixth Sense,” which follows a child psychologist who examines a child who claims to be able to see and talk to the dead, became one of the most successful supernatural thrillers of all time and set Shyamalan up to be one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Hollywood.

"When a Stranger Calls" (Screen Gems) "When a Stranger Calls" (2006) While reviews for the film weren't too pleasant at the time of its release — despite its success at the box office — "When a Stranger Calls" is totally an underrated gem that is a terrifyingly fun thrill ride that lives up to, and might even be a smidge more, exciting than its 1979 predecessor of the same name. While the original film quickly shifted away from a babysitter plot, the 2006 version stretches the storyline into a creepy and hair-raising good time.

Allison Williams in “M3GAN 2.0” (Credit: Universal Pictures/Blumhouse) “M3gan 2.0” (2025) The beloved comedic thriller “M3gan,” got its sequel this year, so of course, it has to make this since it just dropped on Peacock. While not as widely accepted by audiences as the original film, the second chapter of the robotic killer doll is still a fun watch. After a brief programming error that led to some bloody deaths, this time around M3gan’s return takes on an all-new form, at least until she can prove she’s trustworthy. Nevertheless, her only goal is to protect Katie — by any means necessary.