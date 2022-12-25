Every Roald Dahl Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

The mean-spirited children’s books of Roald Dahl have, rather oddly, become indelible classics. That’s probably because Dahl -- a former British espionage agent, and writer of even grimmer short stories for adults -- was under no illusion that childhood was a wonderful time.
Books like “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Matilda” and “The Witches” confirm what most children already suspected: that adults have a general disdain for kids, and that if kids were going to survive, they’d have to save themselves. At their best, adaptations of Dahl’s work capture that cynical spirit. At their worst, they fall prey to Dahl’s basest instincts, an unfortunate tendency towards bigoted portrayals and unhealthy themes.
When exploring every Roald Dahl movie, however, you can’t stop at the kids' films. Dahl was also a screenwriter who adapted the works of other authors to the big screen, and not every filmmaker was interested in his tales of childhood fantasy. His thrillers had some motion-picture appeal too. (Note: Made-for-TV movies were excluded from the list, and due to availability issues, the Iranian film “The Silent Hunt” couldn’t be included either.)