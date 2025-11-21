7 Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Netflix has a rotating carousel of stellar sci-fi film offerings, so it can be hard to figure out where to start.

Right now, the streamer is flexing its genre library with options like the “Back to the Future” trilogy, the adaptation of Andy Weir’s popular book “The Martian” and original offerings like the criminally underseen “They Cloned Tyrone.” Aside from that there is also JJ Abrams’ propulsive reimagining of a beloved franchise with 2009’s “Star Trek” film.

There are so many avenues to go down for sci-fi fans on Netflix. These are seven great sci-fi movies to start with on the streamer.

“The Martian” (20th Century Fox) The Martian “The Martian” pulls off a somewhat Herculean feat of making a story about a man trapped alone on a planet tense, fun and full of snappy dialogue despite Matt Damon’s Mark Watney being in solitude on Mars. The film boasts a star-studded cast that all come in for their brief scenes and knock it out of the park, while Damon carries the lion’s share in what is one of his best performances. “The Martian” is an adaptation of a book by Andy Weir, and now might be a good time to check it out before the author’s next book adaptation – “Project Hail Mary” starring Ryan Gosling – drops in March 2026.

Warner Bros. Ready Player One Steven Spielberg is a director who is almost synonymous with nostalgia at this point, so it made sense that he handled the film adaptation of Ernest Cline’s popular book “Ready Player One” – much of which owed inspiration to the director’s past work. While the movie is more of a CGI-all-the-time fest than many of Spielberg’s other work, the director manages to infuse the story of a boy competing in the hunt for control of a VR world with his trademark heart and charm. “Ready Player One” is far from Spielberg’s best film, but it scratches a particular itch for what the director is known best for and is a fun action romp.

Warner Bros. Edge of Tomorrow “Edge of Tomorrow” is one of those movies that has everything going for it, but just doesn’t hit with the box office. Luckily, the sci-fi flick has found its audience in the last decade. To put it plainly, the film just rules. Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt star in the action sci-fi, which is about soldiers fighting a war while stuck in a time loop. Cruise and Blunt are great, the action is stellar and it’ll keep you hanging on every moment. “Edge of Tomorrow” is a classic case of moviegoing audience – and even some early critics – not appreciating the gem sitting right in front of them.

Universal Pictures Back to the Future Trilogy This is a bit of a smuggle since it’s three movies in one, but c’mon…it’s Doc and Marty, you’ve got to watch their story in full. Although the first two installments of the iconic ’80s time travel story are leagues better than the western-based final entry, the whole series remains a true delight. Despite having no real connection to holidays, “Back to the Future” has always felt like a late-fall/early winter film series largely because of how cozy Marty’s journey through different eras of Hill Valley feels. Embrace the vibe and get through the series once again.

Paramount Pictures Star Trek (2009) JJ Abrams’ 2009 “Star Trek” earned a lot of flak from long-time Trekkies but also welcomed a whole new generation into the fandom. It’s a bit more propulsive and action-oriented than the shows and movies that came before, but it retained the hopeful, science-forward core that set the franchise apart from other sci-fi offerings of the time. Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto are particularly excellent as Kirk and Spock and Michael Giacchino is firing on all cylinders with the score. If you’d been thinking about dipping a toe into the vast Star Trek universe, there are far worse places to start than 2009’s “Star Trek.”

“They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix) They Cloned Tyrone Netflix does occasionally strike gold with their original movies, and “They Cloned Tyrone” is a testament to that. The film stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris as an unlikely trio who uncover a shocking conspiracy (hint: reread the film title) in their neighborhood. The film boasts heart and humor alike, and if it had had a theatrical run rather than being thrown to the wolves on Netflix, more people would be talking about it.