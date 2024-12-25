As 2024 speeds to a close, now’s the time to take stock of everything you watched and listened to this year. And in the realm of TV, there was a lot.

From witches, to spies, to teachers, to chefs and a whole bunch more, there were plenty of characters to dig into this year. But, as always, some definitely stood out as the best. We went ahead and rounded up our favorite TV shows of the year, but now, it’s time to get specific.

So, in no particular order, here are 13 of the best TV performances of 2024.

Cristin Milioti in “The Penguin” (HBO) Cristin Milioti (“The Penguin”) “The Penguin” was great for a lot of reasons, and one of the biggest reasons was undoubtedly Cristin Milioti’s performance as Sofia Falcone. Perfectly capturing the insanity that a woman can simply be shoved into by horrible men in her life, while still showing what Sofia was before she got betrayed by virtually her whole family, Milioti’s performance has many hoping to see her in “The Batman 2.” — Andi Ortiz Read Next

Aldis Hodge in “Cross” (Prime Video) Aldis Hodge (“Cross”) Prime Video’s new series “Cross,” adapted from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series, quickly became a hit and earned critical acclaim earlier this year. Of course, a character can’t be properly adapted without the proper actor to play them, and in this case, Aldis Hodge has proven himself to be the man for the job. As TheWrap noted when the series premiered, “He can bring it all — acting, physicality, sexuality and more.” — A.O.

Anna Sawai in “Shōgun” (FX) Anna Sawai (“Shogun”) It’s really no surprise that Anna Sawai took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. That’s how stunning her portrayal of Mariko was. Sawai’s performance in “Shōgun” is a master class in restraint, one that somehow manages to communicate all of the questions and schemes running through this reserved woman’s head without ever once saying them aloud or muddying her role as a high-ranking woman in feudal Japan. Sawai was able to do the impossible, bringing life, love and a surprising amount of humor to this ambitious series through actions as simple as a single tilt of her head or the drop of her eyes. Her performance isn’t just among the best of the year; it ranks among the best ever seen on television. — Kayla Cobb

Kathryn Hahn in “Agatha All Along” (Disney+) Kathryn Hahn (“Agatha All Along”) When Marvel first announced an entire series for Agatha Harkness after the success of “WandaVision,” some were skeptical. But then came “Agatha All Along,” and that skepticism pretty well died on the vine, thanks to Kathryn Hahn. With this deeper look into the character, Hahn got to put her comedy and dramatic chops on display, playing layers on layers of the witch. Agatha became more than just a nosy neighbor and one-time villain — and Hahn herself did it so well, it has so far earned her a Golden Globe nomination. — A.O. Read Next

Patti LuPone in “Agatha All Along” (Disney+) Patti LuPone (“Agatha All Along”) Of course, as we talk about award-nominated performances in “Agatha All Along,” we simply must talk about Patti LuPone, who scored a Critics’ Choice nomination for her role as Lilia Calderu. The actress not only played the character with grace and ferocity, but she was so clearly having a great time doing it. Episode 7, which was devoted to the Sicilian witch who experiences life out of order, quickly became one of the highest rated episodes of the series, and a tour de force for LuPone, as it told the story of why Lilia is so “wispy” and “kooky,” and the fear that often came with it. She loved being a witch, and we loved watching her do it. — A.O.

Kali Reis in “True Detective: Night Country” (Michele K. Short/HBO) Kali Reis (“True Detective: Night Country”) “True Detective: Night Country” marks just the third professional acting job of Kali Reis after she pivoted from a successful boxing career, and her performance earned her a historic Emmy nomination, for good reason. Her character is intense and devoted, clearly willing to do whatever she has to. And of course, Reis herself went toe-to-toe acting opposite against the legendary Jodie Foster, and more than held her own. — A.O.

Stephanie Koenig in “English Teacher” (Pari Dukovic/FX) Stephanie Koenig (“English Teacher”) Despite the recent criticisms of creator and star Brian Jordan Alvarez, it’s rare to find a freshman comedy as self assured as the first season of “English Teacher.” It’s even rarer to find a talent like Stephanie Koenig. Koenig’s Gwen walks a fine line, coming across as sweet and bubbly without defaulting to ditzy. But what lands the actor on this list is Koenig’s knack for physical comedy. Whether she’s coaching Powederpuff football or falling through a ceiling, Koenig throws herself into her stuntwork with the same fearlessness and innate sense of comedic timing as greats like Paula Pell and Kaitlin Olson. — K.C.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in “Nobody Wants This” (Hopper Stone/Netflix) Adam Brody and Kristen Bell (“Nobody Wants This”) “Nobody Wants This” worked for a lot of reasons, but chief among them was the chemistry between series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. So no, we can’t pick just one of them as the standout. Together, the duo was unstoppable, and earned the series a renewal at Netflix. As the “Hot Rabbi,” Brody won over the hearts of everyone with his promise that he can handle someone as intense as Joanne (Bell), and Bell got to flex her comedy chops once again. The show felt like a return to the rom-coms of the early 2000s. — A.O. Read Next

Kiera Knightley and Ben Whishaw in “Black Doves” (Netflix/Ludovic Robert) Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw (“Black Doves”:) Once again, we have to list a duo here, because Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw were magnetic individually, but an absolute force together in “Black Doves.” As a pair of best friends, one a spy and the other an assassin, the two masterfully executed witty banter while also, you know, killing people. Their friendship feels lived in, and at no point did you have to truly worry that Sam might turn on Helen (well, maybe a little, because in a world of spies you trust no one). Every time they call each other “darling,” it set our hearts aflutter. We can’t wait to see them reunite for Season 2. — A.O.

Minha Kim in “Pachinko” (Apple TV+) Minha Kim (“Pachinko”) It’s hard to think of a role more difficult than that of Kim Sunja, the matriarch at the center of Apple TV+’s “Pachinko.” It’s a role that requires its star to shoulder an astounding amount of trauma, from fleeing her home country of South Korea as a young pregnant woman to cowering from America’s attack on Japan, all while balancing the pressures of raising a family, being in love with a man who isn’t her husband and contemplating where she belongs between these two war-torn countries. And yet Kim Min-ha manages to make playing Sunja look effortless. Over the two seasons of “Pachinko,” Lee Min-ho and Jin Ha have gotten more recognition for their louder, slasher roles. However, Kim’s performance — much like Sunja herself — is the emotional glue that holds this devastatingly beautiful series together. — K.C.

Jessica Williams in “Shrinking” (AppleTV+) Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”) Williams has always been a highlight of “Shrinking” on Apple TV+, particularly in her dynamic with Harrison Ford’s character, Paul. Gaby is hilarious, but also incredibly real and caring, wanting the best for those around her. The second season of the show hasn’t changed that. In fact, it’s further highlighted how much the character cares about other people (to her detriment, at times) and given Williams even more to chew on, digging in on Gaby’s personal relationships and flexing more than just her comedic abilities. Surrounded by a stellar cast, Williams still stands out in the series — it’s that simple. — A.O. Read Next

Liza Colón-Zayas in “The Bear” (FX) Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”) One thing “The Bear” has always done exceptionally well is make fans care about the entire ensemble. That was especially true for Liza Colón-Zayas’ Tina, who became a fan-favorite way back in Season 1. Tina got her own spotlight episode in Season 3, and Colón-Zayas simply knocked it out of the park. The story peeled back the layers of Tina in a way that surprised even the actress herself, but she was clearly more than ready and able to take on the depth of the role. — A.O.