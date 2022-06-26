The 22nd annual BET Awards, celebrating Black excellence in culture and entertainment, are taking place Sunday night at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Second-year host Taraji P. Henson is joined by a star-filled lineup of performers, some of whom are nominees themselves. Babyface, Lil’ Kim, Nas, Mary J. Blige and Roddy Ricch are just a few of the big names taking the stage. Some are performing in a tribute for this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, rapper-producer Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The BET Awards rolled out the red carpet at 6 p.m. PT/ET and will kick off the live show at 8 p.m. PT/ET. As the show goes on, check here for live updates to the winners’ list:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

WINNER: The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

WINNER: Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

H.E.R. – “Back of My Mind”

Tyler, the Creator – “Call Me If You Get Lost”

Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”

Kanye West – “Donda”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”

Doja Cat – “Planet Her”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp – “All In Your Hands”

Kanye West – “Come to Life”

Kelly Price – “Grace”

Fred Hammond – “Hallelujah”

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”

Election Worship & Maverick City Music – “Jireh”

WINNER: Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – “We Win”

BET Her

Alicia Keys – “Best of Me (Originals)”

WINNER: Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Roster”

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – “Unloyal”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

“Candyman”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Harder They Fall”

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air”

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Damson Idris – “Snowfall”

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Forest Whitaker – “Respect” / “Godfather of Harlem”

Jabari Banks – “Bel-Air”

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Coco Jones – “Bel-Air”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”

Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Regina King – “The Harder They Fal”

Zendaya – “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry