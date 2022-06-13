Sean “Diddy’” Combs will be honored with the BET Awards’ 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s June 26 ceremony, BET announced on Monday.

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us,” said BET CEO Scott Mills. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”



“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is an incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle. It’s personally gratifying to celebrate and honor a longtime partner and friend of the network who, through the decades, has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment,” said Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president of Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy.



“And it is far from over; his legacy continues to break ground, and this Lifetime Achievement Award further cements his undeniable influence on hip hop and pop culture. From his many memorable and creative appearances at our award shows to his growing businesses and philanthropic media ventures, I couldn’t be happier for Diddy. He is a dear friend, colleague, and culture revolutionary. We look forward to celebrating his incredible legacy,” she added.

Jesse Collins, BET Awards executive producer, founder & CEO, said, “Puff’s contributions to culture transcend hip-hop. Growing up in DC, I watched his rise at Howard University as he repped Black excellence from day one. It’s an honor to celebrate him now, while he is still on his incredible journey.”

Since Combs founded Bad Boy Records in 1993, the label has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and racked up numerous Grammys and No. 1 Billboard hits.

In 2013, he launched Revolt Media & TV, the first Black-owned multi-platform cable music network, which now reaches over 80 million homes and 20 million monthly viewers digitally.

In May, Combs announced his new R&B label, Love Records, and a new album dropping this summer in partnership with Motown Records.

Orlando will oversee the annual show, along with Jamal Noisette, BET’s vp of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, who will serve as co-executive producer. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.

The 2022 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, will air live on Sunday, June 26 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.