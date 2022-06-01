Doja Cat has racked up the most BET Awards nominations, BET announced on Wednesday.
The “Kiss Me More” singer, who won a Grammy for her collaboration with SZA in April and five Billboard Music Awards in May, is nominated in six BET Awards categories: Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for “Planet Her,” BET Her for Woman — BET’s spinoff cable channel — Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More.”
Brittney Griner, the NBA star still in Russia after being detained in February, was nominated for Sportswoman of the Year.
In the acting categories, Will Smith is nominated for his Oscar-winning role in “King Richard,” although we don’t yet know if he’ll be attending this ceremony. Zendaya is nominated for both her HBO series “Euphoria” and her role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” while “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson is also up for Best Actress. Three actors from “Bel-Air” are also nominated: Adrian Holmes, Jabari Banks, and Coco Jones.
The BET AWARDS will air Live From Microsoft Theater In L.A. Live on Sunday, June 26 at 8 Pm ET/ PT, with Taraji P. Henson hosting.
Singers Ari Lennox and rapper Drake each landed four nominations, with Drake going up against rival Kanye West for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year.
The complete list of nominees for BET Awards 2022 are:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Lucky Daye
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get,” Dj Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
“An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic
“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.
“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator
“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
“Donda,” Kanye West
“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Planet Her,” Doja Cat
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
All In Your Hands Marvin Sapp
Come To Life Kanye West
Grace Kelly Price
Hallelujah Fred Hammond
Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
Jireh Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
We Win Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
Best Of Me (Originals) Alicia Keys
Good Morning Gorgeous Mary J. Blige
Have Mercy Chlöe
Pressure Ari Lennox
Roster Jazmine Sullivan
Unloyal Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
Woman Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer Of Soul
The Harder They Fall
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes Bel Air
Anthony Anderson Black-Ish
Damson Idris Snowfall
Denzel Washington The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker Respect | Godfather Of Harlem
Jabari Banks Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown This Is Us
Will Smith King Richard
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis King Richard
Coco Jones Bel Air
Issa Rae Insecure
Jennifer Hudson Respect
Mary J. Blige Power Book Ii: Ghost
Queen Latifah The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary
Regina King The Harder They Fall
Zendaya Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry
Nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.
Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president of Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News, will oversee the annual show, along with Jamal Noisette, BET’s vp of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, who will serve as co-executive producer. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.