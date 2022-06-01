Doja Cat has racked up the most BET Awards nominations, BET announced on Wednesday.

The “Kiss Me More” singer, who won a Grammy for her collaboration with SZA in April and five Billboard Music Awards in May, is nominated in six BET Awards categories: Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for “Planet Her,” BET Her for Woman — BET’s spinoff cable channel — Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More.”

Brittney Griner, the NBA star still in Russia after being detained in February, was nominated for Sportswoman of the Year.

In the acting categories, Will Smith is nominated for his Oscar-winning role in “King Richard,” although we don’t yet know if he’ll be attending this ceremony. Zendaya is nominated for both her HBO series “Euphoria” and her role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” while “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson is also up for Best Actress. Three actors from “Bel-Air” are also nominated: Adrian Holmes, Jabari Banks, and Coco Jones.

The BET AWARDS will air Live From Microsoft Theater In L.A. Live on Sunday, June 26 at 8 Pm ET/ PT, with Taraji P. Henson hosting.

Singers Ari Lennox and rapper Drake each landed four nominations, with Drake going up against rival Kanye West for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year.

The complete list of nominees for BET Awards 2022 are:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Lucky Daye

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get,” Dj Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

“An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic

“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“Donda,” Kanye West

“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Planet Her,” Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

All In Your Hands Marvin Sapp

Come To Life Kanye West

Grace Kelly Price

Hallelujah Fred Hammond

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

Jireh Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

We Win Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

Best Of Me (Originals) Alicia Keys

Good Morning Gorgeous Mary J. Blige

Have Mercy Chlöe

Pressure Ari Lennox

Roster Jazmine Sullivan

Unloyal Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

Woman Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer Of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes Bel Air

Anthony Anderson Black-Ish

Damson Idris Snowfall

Denzel Washington The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker Respect | Godfather Of Harlem

Jabari Banks Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown This Is Us

Will Smith King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Coco Jones Bel Air

Issa Rae Insecure

Jennifer Hudson Respect

Mary J. Blige Power Book Ii: Ghost

Queen Latifah The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary

Regina King The Harder They Fall

Zendaya Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Lebron James

Stephen Curry

Nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.

Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president of Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News, will oversee the annual show, along with Jamal Noisette, BET’s vp of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, who will serve as co-executive producer. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.