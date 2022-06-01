We've Got Hollywood Covered
Doja Cat Leads BET Awards Nominations, Will Smith, Brittney Griner Also Recognized

Drake, Ari Lennox, Zendaya, and Quinta Brunson also land nods at the BET Awards

| June 1, 2022 @ 9:30 AM
Doja Cat

Doja Cat at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Getty)

Doja Cat has racked up the most BET Awards nominations, BET announced on Wednesday.

The “Kiss Me More” singer, who won a Grammy for her collaboration with SZA in April and five Billboard Music Awards in May, is nominated in six BET Awards categories: Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year for “Planet Her,” BET Her for Woman —  BET’s spinoff cable channel — Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More.”

Brittney Griner, the NBA star still in Russia after being detained in February, was nominated for Sportswoman of the Year.

In the acting categories, Will Smith is nominated for his Oscar-winning role in “King Richard,” although we don’t yet know if he’ll be attending this ceremony. Zendaya is nominated for both her HBO series “Euphoria” and her role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” while “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson is also up for Best Actress. Three actors from “Bel-Air” are also nominated: Adrian Holmes, Jabari Banks, and Coco Jones.

The BET AWARDS will air Live From Microsoft Theater In L.A. Live on Sunday, June 26 at 8 Pm ET/ PT, with Taraji P. Henson hosting.

Singers Ari Lennox and rapper Drake each landed four nominations, with Drake going up against rival Kanye West for Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year.

The complete list of nominees for BET Awards 2022 are:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist    

Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu

Best Group

Lucky Daye
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get,” Dj Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,”  Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

“An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic
“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.
“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator
“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
“Donda,” Kanye West
“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Planet Her,” Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

All In Your Hands                Marvin Sapp
Come To Life                    Kanye West
Grace                        Kelly Price
Hallelujah                    Fred Hammond
Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)        H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
Jireh                        Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
We Win                    Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

Best Of Me (Originals)            Alicia Keys
Good Morning Gorgeous             Mary J. Blige
Have Mercy                    Chlöe
Pressure                    Ari Lennox
Roster                        Jazmine Sullivan
Unloyal                    Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
Woman                    Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer Of Soul
The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes                Bel Air
Anthony Anderson                Black-Ish
Damson Idris                    Snowfall
Denzel Washington                The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker                Respect | Godfather Of Harlem
Jabari Banks                    Bel Air
Sterling K. Brown                This Is Us
Will Smith                    King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis                King Richard
Coco Jones                    Bel Air
Issa Rae                    Insecure
Jennifer Hudson                Respect
Mary J. Blige                    Power Book Ii: Ghost
Queen Latifah                The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson                Abbott Elementary
Regina King                    The Harder They Fall
Zendaya                    Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry

Nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.

Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president of Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy, and News, will oversee the annual show, along with Jamal Noisette, BET’s vp of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, who will serve as co-executive producer. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.

