BET Awards 2025: Keke Palmer, Doechii, Kevin Hart and More Bring Red Carpet Style to Culture’s Biggest Night | Photos

Kendrick Lamar is the most-nominated musician with 10 nods going into this year’s ceremony at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater

The BET Awards 2025 (Credit: Getty Images)
The 2025 BET Awards descended on Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Monday night, and the stars delivered on the red carpet the we’ve come to expect from the annual ceremony. 

Keke Palmer, Snoop Dogg, Tyler Perry, Andra Day, Doechii, Shaboozey, Jordin Sparks, Kevin Hart, Ciara and Ashanti were just some of the top-tier entertainers on hand for occasion, dubbed “culture’s biggest night,” with Hart serving as the evening’s emcee, taking over for Taraji P. Henson. 

The 2025 BET Awards, which honors excellence in Black entertainment and media, was slated this year to spotlight Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Kirk Franklin as its Ultimate Icon Award honorees. Slated to perform were Lil Wayne, GloRilla, Leon Thomas, Teyana Taylor and more. And it marked an unlikely Monday night bash, shifting off of its traditional Sunday of years past. 

Taking the lead as the most-nominated musician this year is Kendrick Lamar, who earned 10 nods. Following behind him are tied competitors Doechii, GloRilla, Drake and Future. Battling it out for best actress is Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson, Coco Jones, Zendaya and Andra Day. Aaron Judge, Anthony Edwards, Deion Sanders, Jalen Hurts, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Saquon Barkley and Stephen Curry are going head-to-head for Sportsman of the Year.

Catch more of the event’s red carpet arrivals and all the best fashion looks in the photo gallery below.

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus
Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Ciara
Ciara (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Eniko Hart, Kevin Hart
Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
2 Chainz
2 Chainz (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
KJ Smith
KJ Smith (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Robin Thicke
Robin Thicke (Photo by Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)
Robin Thicke, April Love Geary
April Love Geary and Robin Thicke (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Ashanti
Ashanti (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Riley Burruss
Riley Burruss (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Bennett Raglin
Bennett Raglin (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Andra Day
Andra Day (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Cam Newton
Cam Newton (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
GloRilla
GloRilla (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Saleisha Stowers
Saleisha Stowers (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
