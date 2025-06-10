BET Awards 2025: Keke Palmer, Doechii, Kevin Hart and More Bring Red Carpet Style to Culture’s Biggest Night | Photos

The 2025 BET Awards descended on Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Monday night, and the stars delivered on the red carpet the we’ve come to expect from the annual ceremony.

Keke Palmer, Snoop Dogg, Tyler Perry, Andra Day, Doechii, Shaboozey, Jordin Sparks, Kevin Hart, Ciara and Ashanti were just some of the top-tier entertainers on hand for occasion, dubbed “culture’s biggest night,” with Hart serving as the evening’s emcee, taking over for Taraji P. Henson.

The 2025 BET Awards, which honors excellence in Black entertainment and media, was slated this year to spotlight Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Kirk Franklin as its Ultimate Icon Award honorees. Slated to perform were Lil Wayne, GloRilla, Leon Thomas, Teyana Taylor and more. And it marked an unlikely Monday night bash, shifting off of its traditional Sunday of years past.

Taking the lead as the most-nominated musician this year is Kendrick Lamar, who earned 10 nods. Following behind him are tied competitors Doechii, GloRilla, Drake and Future. Battling it out for best actress is Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson, Coco Jones, Zendaya and Andra Day. Aaron Judge, Anthony Edwards, Deion Sanders, Jalen Hurts, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Saquon Barkley and Stephen Curry are going head-to-head for Sportsman of the Year.

Catch more of the event’s red carpet arrivals and all the best fashion looks in the photo gallery below.

Keke Palmer (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Ciara (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Kevin Hart (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

2 Chainz (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

KJ Smith (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Robin Thicke (Photo by Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Ashanti (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Riley Burruss (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Tia Mowry (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Andra Day (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Cam Newton (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

GloRilla (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)