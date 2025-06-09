The BET Awards are back and they’re jam-packed with performances from popular stars like Lil Wayne and GloRilla. And we’re here with all the deets about how to tune into “culture’s biggest night.”

It’s the 2025 BET Awards, which honors excellence in Black entertainment and media, and this time around the ceremony will spotlight Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Kirk Franklin as its Ultimate Icon Award honorees.

Unlike before, the event won’t take place on a Sunday. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 BET Awards.

What time do the 2025 BET Awards start?

Unlike previous years, the BET Awards will be held on a Monday this time around. The show kicks off Monday night, June 9 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

The pre-show starts at 6 p.m. ET/PST on BET, and the live broadcast of the show set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. It will be available to watch via CMTV, Logo, Nickelodeon, MTV, and Paramount Network.

Where to watch the 2025 BET Awards?

The 2025 BET Awards will air on its cable channel BET, and it will be streaming on its website BET.com. The awards will also simulcast across Paramount on BET, BET Her, BET Her Caribbean, Logo, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, Nickelodeon at Nite and VH1.

Who is performing at the 2025 BET Awards?

Several stars will be hitting the stage this year to perform, including Lil Wayne, GloRilla, Leon Thomas, Teyana Taylor and more.

Who are the nominees this year for the 2025 BET Awards?

Taking the lead as the most nominated musician this year is Kendrick Lamar, who earned 10 nods. Following behind him are tied competitors Doechii, GloRilla, Drake and Future. Battling it out for best actress is Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson, Coco Jones, Zendaya and Andra Day. Aaron Judge, Anthony Edwards, Deion Sanders, Jalen Hurts, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Saquon Barkley and Stephen Curry are going head-to-head for Sportsman of the Year.

Who is hosting the 2025 BET Awards?

While Taraji P. Henson has knocked it out the park the past few years as host, comedian and business mogul Kevin Hart will be taking the reins as host this year.

Where will the 2025 BET Awards take place?

The 2024 BET Awards will take place at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.



