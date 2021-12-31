News of Betty White’s death Friday will not change Fathom Events‘ plan to screen a filmed tribute to the TV legend in theaters on Jan. 17, which would have been her 100th, producers told TheWrap.

Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, producers of “Betty White: 100 Years Young,” said in a statement to TheWrap: “We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

Their statement went on to add, “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.”

Fathom Events is a content provider that broadcasts entertainment events in movie theaters, including Metropolitan Opera Live in HD, the performing arts, major sporting events and music concerts.

Tickets for the event remain on sale on Fathom’s website, with prices ranging from $10 (child) to $20. On the site, the statement continued:

“The celebration of America’s sweetheart includes her star-studded cast of friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

You’ll experience Betty’s funniest moments on The Golden Girls, hosting SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show—and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom. Plus Betty reveals inside stories of her amazing life and career.”