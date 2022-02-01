betty white

Getty

Ratings: NBC’s Betty White Celebration Draws 4.1 Million Viewers

by | February 1, 2022 @ 9:14 AM

But Fox wins Monday with ”9-1-1: Lone Star“ and ”The Cleaning Lady“

NBC scored with its “Celebrating Betty White” special on Monday, but Fox finished first in primetime with “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “The Cleaning Lady.” Fox was assisted by two other factors: First, CBS aired all reruns last night. Second, Fox, like The CW, does not nationally program the relatively low-rated 10 o’clock hour, which helps out in averages when compared with ABC, NBC and CBS’ respective primetime periods.

But, hey, a win is a win.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

