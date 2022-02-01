Ratings: NBC’s Betty White Celebration Draws 4.1 Million Viewers

But Fox wins Monday with ”9-1-1: Lone Star“ and ”The Cleaning Lady“

NBC scored with its “Celebrating Betty White” special on Monday, but Fox finished first in primetime with “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “The Cleaning Lady.” Fox was assisted by two other factors: First, CBS aired all reruns last night. Second, Fox, like The CW, does not nationally program the relatively low-rated 10 o’clock hour, which helps out in averages when compared with ABC, NBC and CBS’ respective primetime periods.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “9-1-1: Lone Star” landed a 0.7 rating and 5.8 million total viewers. At 9, “The Cleaning Lady” drew a 0.5 rating and 3.4 million total viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.5 and third in total viewers with 2.8 million. “The Bachelor” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.7 rating and 3.4 million total viewers. “Promised Land” at 10 settled for a 0.2 rating and 1.7 million total viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.4 and fourth in total viewers with 2.7 million. “Kenan” at 8 had a 0.3 rating and 1.9 million total viewers. At 8:30, the “Kenan” season finale got a 0.2 rating and 1.5 million total viewers. The Season 1 finale for “That’s My Jam” at 9 received a 0.4 rating and 2.3 million total viewers. At 10, “Celebrating Betty White” posted a 0.5 rating and 4.1 million total viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and second in total viewers with 3.6 million, airing all reruns.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 313,000. “March” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 310,000 total viewers. At 9, “4400” got a 0.1 rating and 315,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.