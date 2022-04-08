Mark Molloy has been tapped to direct “Beverly Hills Cop 4,” a source confirmed to TheWrap.

The latest sequel in the comedy franchise “Beverly Hills Cop” will be distributed by Netflix and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Eddie Murphy is expected to reprise his role of Axel Foley.

Foley, a Detroit cop, first appeared in the 1984 film that took him to Beverly Hills to investigate the murder of a friend. The first film became one of the year’s most popular movies, establishing Murphy as a celebrity. Two sequels followed.

Molloy takes the place of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who left “Beverly Hills Cop” to direct Warner Bros’ “Batgirl,” for which production has recently wrapped. That film will premiere directly on HBO Max.

Previously housed at Paramount, “Beverly Hills Cop 4” moved to Netflix in 2019.

Molloy is repped by UTA. The Australian is known for his commercial work at Apple, and “Beverly Hills Cop 4” will mark his first feature film for a major studio.

