Eddie Murphy’s ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Debuts as Most-Watched Netflix Title of the Week With 41 Million Views

Eddie Murphy’s “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” debuted as Netflix’s most-watched title of the week.

After arriving on the streamer on July 3, the action-comedy scored a whopping 41 million views during the week of July 1, ranking as both the most-watched title and movie of the week as it reached the Top 10 list in 93 countries.

“Axel F” booted “A Family Affair” out from the top spot on the English films list, with the Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King-led flick scoring the No. 2 spot on the list this week with 31.9 million views, up from the 26.8 million views brought in during its first week on Netflix last week. Third place on the English films list went to Jessica Alba’s “Trigger Warning,” which hit 8 million views in its third week on the list.

After dominating the non-English film chart in early June, French thriller “Under Paris” — which depicts a giant shark making the Seine river its home — regained popularity ahead of the Paris Olympics. The flick moved up from the No. 4 spot to No. 3 on the most popular non-English films list ever with 88.2 million views to date, just behind “Troll” with 103 million views and “Society of the Snow” with 98.5 million views.

“Under Paris” jumped back up to become the most-watched non-English movie of the week with 3.6 million views in its fifth week on the list, surpassing the 3.2 million views brought in by Argentinian film “Goyo” and Indian drama “Maharaj,” which sat in the second and third spots on the non-English list this week, respectively.

“Bridgerton” Season 3 also saw some movement on the most popular English TV list, with the newest installment now standing as the No. 8 most-watched TV show on the streamer with 95.8 million views to date. “Bridgerton” Season 3 outpaced both “Bridgerton” Season 2, which sits in the No. 10 spot on the list with 93.8 million views, as well as “Stranger Things” Season 3, which took the No. 9 spot with 94.8 million views to date.

After months of “Bridgerton” hype across Season 3’s two-part release in May and June, viewership Season 3 fell slightly with 4 million views this week, positioning Season 3 in the No. 4 spot on the week’s most-watched English TV shows. Instead, “Supacell” scored the top spot on the list with 11.8 million views, while limited series “The Man With 1000 Kids” came in second place with 6.6 million views and “Worst Roommate Ever” took third place with 5.4 million views.