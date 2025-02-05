How to Get Tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’

Yeehaw, y’all! Beyoncé has officially called on us to saddle up for her “Cowboy Carter Tour”!

You might not be in Texas, but you better make sure you’re ready with your card to hold some tickets because you know the Hive is watching and waiting for the presale link to drop. The “Cowboy Carter Tour,” its official name being “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit” is Act 11 of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Era, which was released on March 29.

“Cowboy Carter” just nabbed two Grammys at this year’s ceremony for Best Country Album and Album of the Year, which marked the first Album of the Year Grammy for Beyoncé, who is the owner of 35 Grammy trophies.

Check out the details below on how to get your tickets to the tour.

How and where to get “Cowboy Carter Tour” tickets?

General-sale tickets for the “Cowboy Carter Tour” will be up for grabs starting Friday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. local time on Beyoncé.com. But you can there will be several opportunities to nab presale tickets before general sale begins. Keep reading for more details.

When does the “Cowboy Carter Tour” presale start?

The BeyHive pre-sale tickets will start up on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12 p.m. local time and it will end on Wednesday, Feb. 12 11 a.m. local time. As Beyoncé’s website states, those who are already subscribed to Beyoncé.com will receive details about the BeyHive pre-sale tickets through email.

An artist presale is also available for fans. You can sign up for it now until Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. ET at the link here for the U.S. and U.K. shows. For Paris shows, the link for sign up is here. That presale will begin Thursday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. and will end at 10 p.m. local time.

There will also be sponsored presales, but they will be happening in select locations.

U.S. – Citi Presale: Citi cardholders can grab presale tickets in the U.S. starting Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday, Feb. 13 as part of the Citi Entertainment program.

U.S. – Verizon Up Presale: Every Verizon customer will can nab their tickets through an exclusive presale for select shows. The sale will start on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. local time and will end on Feb. 13.

U.K. & France – Mastercard Presale: Folks with Mastercards will can get their presale tickets for London and Paris shows starting Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. local time and it will end on Feb. 13.

When is the “Cowboy Carter Tour” general sale?

The “Cowboy Carter Tour” general sale will start on on Friday, Feb. 14 local time on Beyoncé.com.

Beyoncé will only be visiting nine cities, which are Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Houston, Washington, D.C. Atlanta, Las Vegas, London and Paris. The tour officially kick off on Monday, April 28. Check out the locations and dates below.