Beyoncé Closes Out Cowboy Carter Tour With Destiny’s Child Reunion | Video

Beyoncé closed out her Cowboy Carter world tour with a major surprise for fans: Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland joined the superstar onstage for a Destiny’s Child reunion.

The crowd was ecstatic when Beyoncé, Rowland, and Williams appeared onstage and announced, “Destiny’s Child, b—ch!” The trio performed a medley of their hit songs including “Lose My Breath” and “Bootylicious” as well as “Energy” from Beyoncé’s “Renaissance record.

The performance was the first featuring the trio since Coachella in 2018.

The singer was joined by Shaboozey for the duo’s song “Sweet Honey Buckiin” and by her husband Jay-Z for “Crazy in Love.” The Los Angeles Times reported the concert was attended by Gayle King, Khloé Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Maya Rudolph and Kerry Washington.

Beyoncé announced the 22-date tour in February. Shows began in Los Angeles in April and sprawled across the United States before the singer went overseas; she returned to the States for the final dates in Houston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas.