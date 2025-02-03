Beyoncé Sets 22-Date ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour After Grammy Wins

Hot off her Grammy win for Album of the Year, Beyoncé is returning to the stage with a 22-date tour.

The “Cowboy Carter” tour will begin on April 28 in Los Angeles. Altogether, the living musical legend will be at the SoFi Stadium for four nights. The tour will then move to Chicago, Ill., for two nights and East Rutherford, N.J., at the MetLife Stadium for four nights. Beyoncé will then cross the pond, performing at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for four nights and Paris’ Stade de France for two nights in June. Finally, Beyoncé will return to her home state of Texas for the final leg of her tour, starting in Houston before moving to Washington, D.C. and ending in Atlanta, Ga.

The general on-sale will take place on Feb. 14 at noon local time at beyonce.com. The Beyhive pre-sale will take place on Feb. 11 at noon and will last 24 hours. There will also be an Artist pre-sale that will begin at Feb. 13 as well as several other pre-sales that will take place on Feb 12, including a Citi pre-sale for the U.S. dates, a Verizon pre-sale for the U.S. dates and finally a MasterCard pre-sale for the U.K. and France dates.

The “Cowboy Carter” tour will be produced and directed by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation.

This tour comes on the heels of Beyoncé winning three Grammys on Sunday — Album of the Year, Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance — for her latest album. Beyoncé currently stands as the most nominated and most awarded artist in Grammy history with a total of 99 nominations and 35 wins. Filled with collaborations from Dolly Parton, Linda Martell and Willie Nelson, the album debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to achieve this feat.

Beyoncé first gave fans a glimpse of the “Cowboy Carter” tour during Netflix’s “Beyoncé Bowl,” which took place during the streamer’s Christmas Day Ravens vs. Texans game. That halftime performance drew 27 million viewers in the U.S.

The full tour dates are below: