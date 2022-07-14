Beyoncé posted to TikTok for the first time Thursday and thanked fans for supporting her new single “Break My Soul” off her upcoming album “Renaissance.”

The multiple Grammy winner shared a compilation video of fans dancing to the song in their own TIkToks, with a clip from one of Cardi B’s Instagram livestreams where she shouts the lyrics, “in case you forgot how we act outside!”

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” Beyoncé wrote in the caption. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B”

She’s also given her loyal Beyhive another gift: Her entire catalog — including hits “Single Ladies” and “Crazy in Love” — is now available to TikTok users as backing sounds in their own videos, according to Variety.

She created her TikTok account in December 2021, but this was her first actual post to the social media platform. One follower joked, “You finally found the password to your TikTok account.” As of Thursday evening, her TikTok account had hit 3.4 million followers.

“Break My Soul,” which was released on June 20, is currently the No. 7 track on the Hot 100 Billboard charts, making her the first woman to score at least 20 top 10 records as a solo artist, and the third entertainer of all time to have at least 10 top 10 hits as a member of a group, according to Billboard.

“Renaissance” is her seventh solo album and her first since 2016’s “Lemonade.” It’s out on July 29.

Watch her first TikTok video below: