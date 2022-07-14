TikTok star Hannah Stocking is set to star alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in horror movie “Skill House” for Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Stocking joins a cast that includes TikTok star Bryce Hall, MMA star Paige VanZant and Neal McDonough. Josh Stolberg (“Spiral”) wrote the script and is set to direct.

“Skill House” is being described as a “Saw”-like take that breaks into the phenomenon of social media fame and culture, offers an unflinching depiction of “clout” and explores the new phenomenon of “influencers”, their fame and what they are willing to do to attain it.

The Los Angeles-based film, which is being primarily shot in the original “Sway House” TikTok collective, looks at the world of social media and pushes the limits when “clicks” and “clout” become life or death, with Emmy-winning special effects artist Steve Johnson (“Ghostbusters,” “Spider-Man 2”) delivering some of the most realistic guts and gore fans have seen.

“Just as this film is the first of a new genre of horror, social media personalities like Bryce and Hannah are a new genre of celebrity,” Stolberg said in a statement to TheWrap. “We are breaking creative boundaries and career boundaries here. Hannah has dynamic talent and encompasses everything this project is about – internet fame and the evolution in the entertainment industry. We are thrilled to have her joining our cast.”

The project is financed and controlled by Proxima Media. Jackson will also produce via his his G-Unit Film & Television banner alongside Kavanaugh, Alex Baskin, and Lifeboat Productions’ Amy Kim and Jaime Burke.

Daniel Herther, who oversees production and creative development at Proxima, will serve as executive producer alongside Jason Barhydt and Bobby Sarnevesht.

Hannah Stocking is a multitalented creator, internet personality, actor and host whose meteoric rise in digital entertainment, and eventual crossover into traditional media, has been spearheaded by her unique brand of comedy, one that is often elevated by a blend of humor and science content and now boasts over 50 million followers combined across all of her platforms. Stocking’s credits include Tyler Perry’s No. 1 movie “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” and “Santanic Panic.” She has also starred in an episode of “Stories From Our Future,” a series of shorts produced in collaboration with Netflix’s “Black Mirror.”

Stocking is repped by CAA.