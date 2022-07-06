Method Man Apologizes to Destiny’s Child for 2001 Snub: ‘That S– Hurt My Heart’

Method Man apologized to the members of Destiny’s Child for snubbing them at an MTV event 21 years ago. The Wu-Tang Clan star told Math Hoffa on Sunday’s “My Expert Opinion” podcast that he dissed the group because he thought they had snubbed him first, and that he’s regretted it ever since.

In 1999, he had what he called a “cordial” meeting with Destiny’s Child when the group still had four members. But things didn’t go so well when he ran into the group — now comprised of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams — at Janet Jackson’s “MTV Icon” special in 2001.

“I see the girls, and so, you know, I kind of moseyed out of my seat to go and say what’s up to them,” he told Hoffa. “Now, this is me still in my low self-esteem era. I go over to say hi to them, and when I said hi, they didn’t even turn around and acknowledge me. Now, my a— in my head with my low self-esteem is like, ‘Oh, they just s— on me.’ When in fact they didn’t even hear me, it was so loud in [there]. And that’s the excuse that I’m giving right now.”

When he had a chance to meet them again through a mutual friend, he chose to return the perceived snub. “They put their hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, ‘Go ahead with that Hollywood s—,” a decision he says has “hurt his heart” ever since.

“I felt like they wasn’t treating me like I should’ve been treated. Who am I to think that about these girls? They here to promote themselves and break records and things of that nature…. Neither Kelly, Beyoncé or Michelle ever did any f— thing to me. You know?” he said.

“I apologize to Beyoncé. I apologize to Kelly Rowland and Michelle. Y’all did not deserve that. At all,” he said. He added that his depression and drug issues at the time meant he took “a lot of my f — misery” out on his family and the people at Def Jam, and that none of them deserved it.

After the podcast, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, thanked him on Instagram for the long-overdue apology.

“Thank you Method Man. It takes a real man to tell this story!” she wrote. “Such a great example for other young men. Don’t assume someone is dissing you! @methodmanofficial.”