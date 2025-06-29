Beyoncé’s Flying Car Malfunctions Mid-Song at Houston Show, Leaves Her Dangling Over Audience | Video

Beyoncé was forced to pause her show at the NRG Stadium in Houston mid-song Saturday when a car prop she was seated in malfunctioned, leaving the singer dangling over the audience. The show was the first of two planned in the city this weekend.

In a video shared by @Fouad.POV on TikTok, the singer tells the crew to “Stop, stop, stop, stop” the entire performance around a minute and a half into the song “16 Carriages,” but it was clear from early on that the red car she traveled in was leaning precariously to one side.

The crowd cheered as the production crew attempted to rectify the situation. “Thank you for your patience,” Beyoncé said. The car was eventually lowered to the floor level.

Both the car and Beyoncé were harnessed to cables, and the singer was also seen gripping on to one as the crew navigated the situation.

In a third video shared on X, once she was back onstage, Beyoncé assured fans, “If I ever fall, I know y’all would catch me.”

“If ever I fall, I know y’all would catch me” 😭 pic.twitter.com/BA08c0ajzg — JAY (@MYBEDAZZLEDCANE) June 29, 2025

It is unclear what led to the problem, and the singer has regularly performed in the flying car throughout her tour.