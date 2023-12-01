December usually starts with a slow first weekend at the box office, but theaters might get some help as AMC continues its concert film experiment with Beyoncé’s concert film “Renaissance,” which hits theaters this weekend.

“Renaissance” was never expected to reach the record-breaking heights of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour,” which opened to $92 million and has grossed nearly $250 million worldwide. But by the usual standards for concert films, Beyoncé is tracking for a solid result with a projected opening of around $18-20 million from 2,539 theaters.

A result in that range would put “Renaissance” in the top 5 highest openings for a concert film before inflation adjustment, below films like “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” ($29.5