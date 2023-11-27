4 Takeaways From a Thanksgiving Box Office Filled With Surprises

Thanksgiving weekend did not play out the way box office trackers had predicted, as Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” took No. 1 for a second weekend while Disney’s “Wish,” stricken by mixed reviews, sank to a $31 million opening and the No. 3 spot on the charts.

While overall grosses improved to $173 million after last Thanksgiving fell to lows not seen since the turn of the century, the lack of a major new box office hit is doing damage to what is supposed to be a major moneymaking holiday for movie theaters.

Let’s break down who won, who lost, and who is somewhere in between on this critical weekend.