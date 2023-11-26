Margot Robbie Unsure About ‘Barbie 2’: ‘We Didn’t Build It to Be a Trilogy’ | Video

“Barbie” was an incredible box office success — in fact, it’s the biggest Warner Bros. hit of all time. Fans have clamored for a sequel, but the movie’s star and producer Margot Robbie admitted to the Associated Press recently that she isn’t sure “Barbie 2” is in the cards. Robbie said, “I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t like.. we didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something.”

“It was like, Greta [Gerwig] put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next,” she added.

“Barbie 2”? Margot Robbie on whether there will be a sequel to her summer hit. She produced and starred in Greta Gerwig’s film, which made over $1.4 billion at the box office. pic.twitter.com/x6dsIOq3iJ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 17, 2023

“I’d say the biggest takeaway for me is that original films can still hit huge at the box office. It doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake. It can be totally original. It can still be big given the big budget to do that,” Robbie continued.

There’s more to it, the actress said. “And just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants, which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have. So, it’s really important that ‘Barbie’ did well,” she said.

“Barbie” took the crown for biggest Warner Bros. movie over “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2″‘ on Aug. 31. That movie had held the WB record since its 2011 debut. “Barbie” has gone on to become one of the top 15 all-time highest-grossing films worldwide and is the highest-grossing film ever directed or codirected by a woman.

In July, director and cowriter Greta Gerwig said she never could have imagined how well the movie would do. She told the New York Times, “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this. I wanted to make something anarchic and wild and funny and cathartic, and the idea that it’s actually being received that way, it’s sort of extraordinary.”