Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King,’ ‘For All Mankind’ Among Juried Emmy Winners

Beyoncé’s “Black Is King,” Apple TV+ series “For All Mankind” and the animated “Love, Death + Robots” have picked up Emmys from the Television Academy’s categories decided on by a jury.

The juried categories include Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming and Motion Design. These awards will be presented to the selected winners at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys ceremony next month, which take place the weekend of Sept. 11-12 at L.A. Live.

In the category for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation, the Academy awarded six Emmys, including four to “Love, Death + Robots” spread across three different episodes of the Netflix show, as well as one to “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” and another to “The Simpsons” for the episode “Wad Goals.”

“Black Is King” on Disney+ won for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program, as did an episode of “The Masked Singer” and “Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular” on IFC. The governors explain in a statement that the category was moved to a juried award in order to recognize how the category has grown to include so many genres.

“All three winning shows are superb examples of the art of costume design and supervision, showing great creativity in the conception and execution of each unique vision,” Governor Laura Guzik said in a statement.

“For All Mankind: Time Capsule” won an Emmy for Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming, with the jury highlighting its use of AR — or augmented reality — storytelling.

“The excellent work in ‘For All Mankind’ showcases the power of an interactive and immersive story to provide a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for the audience,” Interactive Media Governor Lori Schwartz said in a statement.

Finally, “Calls,” another Apple TV+ show, won an Emmy for Outstanding Motion Design.

“The work of this motion design team was innovative and original and truly carried the narrative like nothing we had ever seen,” Greg Kupiec, motion and title design governor.

“This Emmy-winning work encourages others to continue raising the standard of motion design and to bring awareness of the art and significance of motion design in creating television excellence,” added Governor Lauraine Gibbons.

“Black Is King” was released in 2020 on Disney+ and is a musical, visual album from Beyoncé that was a companion piece to her album “The Lion King: The Gift.”

View the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Plague of Madness • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios David Krentz, Storyboard Artist

Love, Death + Robots • Ice • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix Robert Valley, Production Designer

Love, Death + Robots • Ice • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix Patricio Betteo, Background Artist

Love, Death + Robots • All Through the House • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator

Love, Death + Robots • Automated Customer Service • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer

The Simpsons • Wad Goals • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Black Is King • Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios Zerina Akers, Costume Designer Timothy White, Costume Supervisor

The Masked Singer • Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2 • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment Marina Toybina, Costume Designer Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular • IFC • The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

For All Mankind: Time Capsule • Apple TV+ • Apple / Tall Ship Productions Apple Tall Ship Productions

Outstanding Motion Design

Calls • Apple TV+ • Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with CANAL+ Alexie Tylevich, Creative Director Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator Scott Ulrich, Animator Daisuke Goto, Animator Chi Hong, Animator James Connelly, Editor