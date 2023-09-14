Beyond Fest is one of the greatest, most unsung movie events of the year in Los Angeles. Happening over 15 days this year (from Sept. 26 to Oct. 9), it is a go-for-broke celebration of genre cinema – smartly programmed, lovingly assembled and genuinely thrilling.

And this year is no different, with highlights being a screening of the special edition of “The Abyss” (the wave lives!) with an appearance by director James Cameron; a screening of “Manhunter,” with director Michael Mann in attendance; a robust Roger Corman retrospective (including a screening of “Piranha” with director Joe Dante) and the West Coast premiere of new movies like Macon Blair’s “The Toxic Avenger” and Nicolas Cage in A24’s “Dream Scenario.”

There are also retrospective screenings of “The Iron Giant” (with Brad Bird), “Pacific Rim” (with Guillermo del Toro) and a presentation of the new 4K restoration of “The Raid,” among many, many other things.

“With over 19,000 attendees in 2022, our goal this year was to go bigger while also exposing audiences to new filmmakers who represent the future,” Beyond Fest head of programming Evrim Ersoy said. “We’ve delivered on that promise with a program that has the world’s most celebrated artists like James Cameron, Guillermo del Toro, and Roger Corman joining us alongside some of Cinema’s boldest new voices including Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Demián Rugna and Macon Blair.”

The screenings take place over several theaters in Los Angeles, including the Los Feliz 3, where Neon is sponsoring 27 free screenings. If you’ve been to a Beyond Fest screening before, you know how special they are; if you’ve never been, well, this is a perfect time to start.

See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2023. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Friday, September 15th at 10 a.m. PT. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.

BEYOND FEST 2023 PROGRAM

REGENCY VILLAGE THEATRE

The Abyss: Special Edition

Special Screening

Director: James Cameron

Country: United States

Runtime: 171 minutes

1989

GUESTS: With Director James Cameron In Attendance

AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON

THE CREATOR

Special Screening

Director: Gareth Edwards

Country: United States

Runtime: 133 minutes

2023

KILL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Country: India

Runtime: 115 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat in attendance

THE ROYAL HOTEL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kitty Green

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

2023

CRASH – NC-17 Cut

Special Screening

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

1996

GUESTS: With virtual intro by podcaster Karina Longworth

MANHUNTER

Special Screening

Director: Michael Mann

Country: United States

Runtime: 120 minutes

1986

GUESTS: With Director Michael Mann in attendance

CALIGULA: THE ULTIMATE CUT

Special Screening

Principal Photography: Tinto Brass

Country: United States, Italy

Runtime: 173 minutes

1979

GUESTS: With actor Malcolm McDowell and archivist/author Thomas Negovan, moderated by critic/historian Stephen Farber

ROCK’N’ROLL HIGH SCHOOL

Special Screening

Director: Allan Arkush, Joe Dante

Country: United States

Runtime: 93 minutes

1979

GUESTS: With Director Allan Arkush in attendance

GRAND THEFT AUTO

Special Screening

Director: Ron Howard

Country: United States

Runtime: 84 minutes

1977

PIRANHA

Special Screening

Director: Joe Dante

Country: United States

Runtime: 94 minutes

1978

GUESTS: With Director Joe Dante in attendance

THE RAVEN

Special Screening

Director: Roger Corman

Country: United States

Runtime: 86 minutes

1963

GUESTS: With Director Roger Corman in attendance

THE TOXIC AVENGER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Macon Blair

Country: United States

Runtime: 102 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Macon Blair in attendance

WHEN EVIL LURKS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Demián Rugna

Country: Argentina

Runtime: 99 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Demián Rugna in attendance

V/H/S 85

West Coast Premiere

Director: David Bruckner, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, Mike Nelson, & Scott Derrickson

Country: United States

Runtime: 110 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Directors Scott Derrickson, David Bruckner, Natasha Kermani, Gigi Saul Guerrero in

attendance

ADAM CHAPLIN

Extended version – Theatrical Premiere

Director(s): Emanuele De Santi, Giulio De Santi

Country: Italy

Runtime: 94 minutes

2011

ANATOMY OF A FALL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Justine Triet

Country: France

Runtime: 151 minutes

2023

FOE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Garth Davis

Country: Australia

Runtime: 110 minutes

2023

TOTALLY KILLER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

Country: United States

Runtime: 106 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Nahnatchka Khan in attendance

SUITABLE FLESH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Joe Lynch

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Joe Lynch in attendance

CEMETERY MAN

4K Restoration – World Premiere

Director: Michele Soavi

Country: Italy

Runtime: 105 minutes

1994

ALL OF US STRANGERS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Andrew Haigh

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 105 minutes

2023

TRUE ROMANCE

Special Screening – Hosted by Rucking Fotten

Director: Tony Scott

Country: United States

Runtime: 120 minutes

1993

IRON GIANT

Special Screening

Director: Brad Bird

Country: United States

Runtime: 86 minutes

1999

GUESTS: With Director Brad Bird in attendance

PACIFIC RIM

Special Screening

Director: Guillermo Del Toro

Country: United States

Runtime: 131 minutes

2013

GUESTS: With Director Guillermo Del Toro in attendance

THE RAID: REDEMPTION

4K Restoration – North American Premiere

Director: Gareth Evans

Country: Indonesia

Runtime: 101 minutes

2011

FINAL DESTINATION

Special Screening

Director: James Wong

Country: United States

Runtime: 98 minutes

2000

GUESTS: With Jeffrey Reddick in attendance

WELCOME SPACE BROTHERS

World Premiere

Director: Jodi Wille

Country: United States

Runtime: 101

2023

GUESTS: Director Jodi Wille with moderator Daniel Noah and special Unarian guests in attendance

IT’S A WONDERFUL KNIFE

World Premiere

Director: Tyler MacIntyre

Country: United States

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Tyle MacIntyre in attendance

THE WICKER MAN

Special Screening

Director: Robin Hardy

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 96 minutes

1973

GUESTS: With Actor Britt Ekland in attendance

THE CHURCH

4K Restoration – World Premiere

Director: Michele Soavi

Country: Italy

Runtime: 110 minutes

1989

DREAM SCENARIO

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

2023

NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3

SPOOKTACULAR!

West Coast Premiere

Director: Quinn Monahan

Country: United States

Runtime: 105 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With director Quinn Monahan, Linda Blair and Kane Hodder, Spencer Charnas and Spooky World founder David Bertolino in attendance.

MANCUNIAN MAN: THE LEGENDARY LIFE OF CLIFF TWEMLOW

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jake West

Country: United States

Runtime: 124 minutes

2023

GUESTS: With Director Jake West and actor John Saint Ryan in attendance

ENTER THE CLONES OF BRUCE

West Coast Premiere

Director: David Gregory

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

2023

GUESTS: Director David Gregory and producer/expert Michael Worth in attendance

HISTORY OF EVIL

World Premiere

Director: Bo Mirosseni

Country: United States

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

TO FIRE YOU COME AT LAST

North American Premiere

Director: Sean Hogan

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 46 minutes

2023

GUESTS: Director Sean Hogan in Attendance

RAGING GRACE

Special Screening

Director: Paris Zarcilla

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 99 minutes

2023

SO UNREAL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Amanda Kramer

Country: United States

Runtime: 95 minutes

2023

GUESTS: Director Amanda Kramer in attendance

OMEN

U.S. Premiere

Director: BALOJI

Country: Belgium, Netherlands, The Democratic Republic Of The Congo, France, South Africa

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

THE FUNERAL

U.S. Premiere

Director: Orcun Behram

Country: Turkey

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

FEMME

U.S. Premiere

Director: Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 99 minutes

2023

HOSTILE DIMENSIONS

North American Premiere

Director: Graham Hughes

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 80 minutes

2023

GUESTS: Director Graham Hughes in attendance





NOWHERE

Special Screening

Director: Gregg Araki

Country: United States, France

Runtime: 78 minutes

1997

GUESTS: Director Gregg Araki in attendance

ALL YOU NEED IS DEATH

World Premiere

Director: Paul Duane

Country: Ireland

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

SLASHERS

New Restoration – World Premiere

Director: Maurice Deveraux

Country: United States

Runtime: 99 minutes

THE CASSANDRA CAT

4K Restoration – US Premiere

Director: Vojtěch Jasný

Country: Poland

Runtime: 101 minutes

1963

MAYHEM!

U.S. Premiere

Director: Xavier Gens

Country: France

Runtime: 96 minutes

2023

NIGHT OF THE HUNTED

World Premiere

Director: Franck Khalfoun

Country: United States

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

Guests: Director Franck Khalfoun in attendance

VINCENT MUST DIE

US Premiere

Director: Stéphan Castang

Country: France

Runtime: 108 minutes

2023

LAST STRAW

North American Premiere

Director: Alan Scott Neal

Country: United States

Runtime: 90 minutes

2023

THE BECOMERS

U.S. Premiere

Director: Zach Clark

Country: United States

Runtime: 86 minutes

2023