BFI’s Sight & Sound magazine announced the results of its Greatest Films of All Time poll, which compiles rankings from film experts once every 10 years.

More than 1,600 participants crowned Chantal Akerman’s “Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles” the winner, catapulting it from No. 36 to No. 1. Akerman’s 1975 French-language drama is the first film directed by a woman to top the list since its creation in 1952.

“Jeanne Dielman” pushed the incumbant winner “Vertigo” to second place. Alfred Hitchcock’s psychological thriller ascended to the top spot in 2012, edging out Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane,” the reigning champ for the last 50 years. It now sits at No. 3.

Four films that came out in or after 2012 have landed on the top 100. Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” holds the highest rank at 30th. Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” is tied for 60th, trailed by Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” in 90th and Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” for 95th.

Other notable changes include three films that moved into the top 10 from previous years: Wong Kar Wai’s “In the Mood For Love” (most recently 24th, now fifth); Claire Denis’ “Beau Travail” (previously 78th, now seventh); and David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive” (which moved from 28th to eighth).

Check out the full list here.