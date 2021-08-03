Biden Calls on Andrew Cuomo to Resign Over Sexual Harassment Findings

President Joe Biden has joined the chorus of people calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after an independent investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed he sexually harassed multiple women.

“I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact,” Biden told CNN on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Cuomo said he would not resign despite the fact that the investigation determined that he broke state and federal law as he created “a hostile work environment.” Cuomo said this as part of a meandering, widely mocked press conference held soon after the investigation’s findings were announced by Attorney General Letitia James.

More to come…