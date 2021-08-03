CNN’s Chris Cuomo Testified in NY Investigation Into Brother Andrew Cuomo

CNN’s Chris Cuomo testified in the state investigation into his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was found to have sexually harassed multiple women.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that the Democratic governor was found to have violated laws, created a hostile work environment, harassed staffers and even retaliated after being publicly accused. Along with the announcement, James’ office released its findings. The investigative report detailed how the CNN anchor not only advised his brother, as previously reported, but testified in the months-long probe.

“During his testimony, Chris Cuomo explained that there was discussion about remedial measures the Chamber should take in light of the sexual harassment allegations, but some people had taken the position that ‘they should just wait.’ When asked about any remedial measures during his testimony, the Governor testified that the Chamber is ‘talking to people about’ them,” said the report.

Representatives for CNN did not immediately return a request for comment on the primetime host’s testimony or whether he will appear on-air Tuesday night or address the situation. In the past, the journalist has said he cannot cover the accusations against his brother, with whom he conducted interviews and bantered with throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, the Washington Post reported that Chris Cuomo advised his brother on how to handle the accusations, which began being made public earlier this year. A CNN rep said at the time, “Chris has not been involved in CNN’s extensive coverage of the allegations against Governor Cuomo – on air or behind the scenes. In part because, as he has said on his show, he could never be objective. But also because he often serves as a sounding board for his brother,” the network statement said. “However, it was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor’s staff, which Chris acknowledges. He will not participate in such conversations going forward.”

The Tuesday report from James’ office confirmed that the journalist did participate in strategic discussions with his brother’s team: “According to internal documents and communications obtained during the investigation, it appears that the Governor’s advisors, including Mr. Pollock and Chris Cuomo, counseled him to express contrition after the press published Ms. Bennett’s allegations.”