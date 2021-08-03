‘Breakfast Club’ Radio Hosts on DaBaby Flap: Why Do Eminem’s ‘Homophobic Lyrics’ Get a Pass? (Video)

“Breakfast Club” co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy discussed the DaBaby controversy Tuesday, calling out the hypocrisy of festivals dropping the rapper while Eminem faced no consequences for his “numerous homophobic lyrics.”

Charlamagne took a holistic approach to DaBaby’s situation, pointing out that it can be a teachable moment for him and others. “There’s a cost to everything that comes out of your mouth and DaBaby’s being held accountable for what came out of his,” he said.

DJ Envy played devil’s advocate, asking “What he said was absolutely wrong, but let me ask you a question, do you think he should be pulled and banned from these concerts?”

“These concerts and these festivals want to pull him — that’s on them. But you know here’s the thing. It’s not these festivals or corporation’s jobs to do that,” Charlamagne responded, prompting DJ Envy to share that he felt some artists were favored over others in the face of controversy. Yee chimed in to explain that DaBaby’s performances’ cancellation matched “viral moment” that ensued outrage from fans on the internet expressed about his comments, not necessarily the artist’s comments, themselves.

DJ Envy then brought up Eminem, who has has “numerous homophobic comments,” yet has “never” been pulled from any performances or festival lineups. Yee again said that if fans were pressing for Eminem to be banned from a performance, that pressure would build up and festivals probably would have pulled him from a lineup.

“Why do we attack DaBaby and they did never attack Eminem (sic)?” DJ Envy asked. Despite Charlamagne’s ongoing feud with Eminem, Charlamagne and Yee defended Eminem, citing articles that “definitely” attacked him.

The pair also noted that when Eminem performed with Elton John, he apologized for his controversial lyrics. Yee saw this action as mirroring DaBaby’s actions. “He apologized after the backlash,” Yee said.

DaBaby apologized for his “hurtful and triggering” comments against the LGBTQ community in an Instagram post Monday.

The rapper was dropped by Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Day N Vegas festivals following his comments regarding AIDS and the LGBTQ community. Lollapalooza, which ran from July 29 to Aug. 1, announced DaBaby’s canceled performance on Twitter, saying the festival “was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love.”